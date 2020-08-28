Left Menu
India gives USD 5 million to Myanmar for third year of India-Myanmar Border Area Development

Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar on Friday gave USD 5 million cheque to Lt-Gen Ye Aung, Minister for Border Affairs, for the third year of the India-Myanmar Border Area Development.

ANI | Nay Pyi Taw | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:54 IST
India gives USD 5 million to Myanmar for third year of India-Myanmar Border Area Development
Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar on Friday gave USD 5 million cheque to Lt-Gen Ye Aung, Minister for Border Affairs. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar on Friday gave USD 5 million cheque to Lt-Gen Ye Aung, Minister for Border Affairs, for the third year of the India-Myanmar Border Area Development. In 2012, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on India-Myanmar Border Area Development. According to this MoU, India would grant USD 5 million per annum for the basic infrastructure and livelihood development of the Chin State and Naga Self-Administered Zone.

According to an official statement by the Embassy, "Under the third year projects, nine roads/bridges and five schools have been constructed in Chin State. The projects have been undertaken in nine townships with 82 beneficial villages. The beneficiaries include an estimated 28,000 people." "Similarly in Naga Self-Administered Zone, 14 roads/ bridges and 6 schools and 1 healthcare centre have been constructed in around three township areas covering 80 villages. An estimated 49,000 villagers have benefitted from the project. Overall in the third cycle of India-Myanmar Border Area Development, so far 141 projects of construction of roads/bridges, healthcare centre, schools, etc., in Chin State and Naga Self-Administered Zone have been implemented or are in advance stages of implementation," the statement added. (ANI)

