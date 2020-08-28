Left Menu
British High Commission invites applications for 'High Commissioner for a Day'

The British High Commission has invited applications from Indian women aged between 18-23 years to be 'High Commissioner for a Day'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:18 IST
British High Commission invites applications for 'High Commissioner for a Day'
British High Commission in India. Image Credit: ANI

The British High Commission has invited applications from Indian women aged between 18-23 years to be 'High Commissioner for a Day'. According to an official statement, the winner of the competition will get to experience a wide range of UK-India work, meet with senior stakeholders and partners to discuss our collective response to COVID-19, and launch a new BHC Gender Charter reaffirming our commitment to gender equality.

"I am delighted to launch our fourth High Commissioner for a Day competition. Empowering women and girls globally is one of the UK's top priorities and we continue to work with governments and partners around the world as a force for good, including in India, to make that a reality. This competition is aimed at giving our amazing young women a platform to shape the world we live in. I've been inspired by the brilliant applications we've received from all over India over the past years, and look forward eagerly to seeing even more this year," said Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India. "To participate in the pan-India competition, please record and upload a one-minute video on 'what global challenges and opportunities do you see for gender equality in the age of Covid-19'. The video must be shared on either Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by tagging 'UKinIndia' and using the hashtag '#DayoftheGirl'. The deadline to apply is 13 September 2020," the High Commission said.

Last year, Ayesha Khan, who hails from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, won the 'High Commissioner for a Day' competition and the chance to be the UK's top diplomat to India. (ANI)

