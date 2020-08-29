Left Menu
Nepal's only Billionaire- Binod Chaudhary tested COVID-19 positive

Nepal's only billionaire and member of Lower House representing the Nepali Congress Binod Chaudhary has tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, the industrialist confirmed on a micro-blogging site and urged people who were in his recent contact to take precautions.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:30 IST
Binod Chaudhary. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's only billionaire and member of Lower House representing the Nepali Congress Binod Chaudhary has tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, the industrialist confirmed on a micro-blogging site and urged people who were in his recent contact to take precautions. In his tweet, Chaudhary also has mentioned that he is asymptomatic and have isolated himself as per the doctor's advice.

"Dear friends and well-wishers- I have tested positive for corona as per PCR test this morning! By the grace of God, so far I have no symptoms. However, I have isolated myself as per doctor's advice. Whoever came in contact with me please take all possible precautions! Regards," the 64-year-old billionaire wrote. As per the world's Billionaire list published by Forbes Magazine, Chaudhary ranks 1513th with a net worth of USD 1.4 Billion. Chaudhary owns CG Corp Global and also has a stake in Nepal's Nabil Bank and CG Foods, maker of the popular Wai Wai noodles.

COVID-19 cases are increasing on a daily basis in the Himalayan Nation. In the last 24 hours, a total of 927 new cases with 169 recoveries and 12 deaths were recorded in the country. Till date, a total of 36,456 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Nepal with 20,242 cases of recoveries and 195 deaths.

