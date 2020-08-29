Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

Organizers reminded attendees to practice social distancing and wear masks throughout the program. Martin Luther King III, a son of the late civil rights icon and the Rev. Al Sharpton, whose civil rights organization, the National Action Network, planned Friday's event, delivered keynote addresses that show the urgency for federal policing reforms, to decry racial violence, and to demand voting rights protections ahead of the November general election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 04:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 04:46 IST
Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates on Friday denounced police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Thousands gathered near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic, “I Have a Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

The event came on the heels of yet another shooting by a white police officer of a Black man -- 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin -- that sparked days of protests and violence that left two dead. "I want to give space for Black people in the crowd to say they are not OK,” said Jumaane Williams, New York City's public advocate, who addressed march attendees shortly after the programme began.

“We are like the nameless grandmothers who got in the streets and said, 'We will make you live up to what America says she is,'” Williams said. “We are here. We're not going anywhere.” Activist Frank Nitty, who said he walked 750 miles for 24 days from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Washington for Friday's march, spoke to the audience about persistence in the fight for justice. "Are y'all tired? Because I'm tired,” Nitty said. “They think this is a negotiation, but I came here to demand change. My grandson ain't gonna march for the same things that my granddaddy marched for. This is a revolution.” March attendee Jerome Butler, 33, of D.C., echoed Nitty's sentiment. “My hope is that my son doesn't have to be out here in another 50 years protesting the same thing,” Butler said.

Early on, the march was shaping up to be the largest political gathering in Washington since the coronavirus pandemic began. Many attendees showed up wearing T-shirts bearing the image and words of the late Rep. John Lewis who, until his death last month, was the last living speaker at the original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which went on to become one of the most famous political rallies in US history, and one of the largest gatherings at the nation's capital with over 200,000 people advocating for social change. Participants streaming in for the march late Friday morning stood in lines that stretched for several blocks, as organizers insisted on taking temperatures as part of coronavirus protocols. Organizers reminded attendees to practice social distancing and wear masks throughout the program.

Martin Luther King III, a son of the late civil rights icon and the Rev. Al Sharpton, whose civil rights organization, the National Action Network, planned Friday's event, delivered keynote addresses that show the urgency for federal policing reforms, to decry racial violence, and to demand voting rights protections ahead of the November general election. “We've come to bear witness, to remain awake, to remember from where we've come and to carefully consider where we're going,” King said. “Whether you're here in person or watching on (television networks), thank you for joining us for this March on Washington.” "We're taking a step forward on America's rocky but righteous journey toward justice,” he added.

“We didn't just come out here to have a show," Sharpton said. "Demonstration without legislation will not lead to change.” And to underscore the urgency, Sharpton assembled the families of an ever-expanding roll call of victims: Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, and Eric Garner, among others. Arbery and Martin both were killed by white men who pursued them with guns.

Following the commemorative rally, participants will march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in West Potomac Park, next to the National Mall, and then disperse. Turnout in Washington was expected to be lighter than initially intended due to city-imposed coronavirus pandemic restrictions that limit out-of-state visitors to the nation's capital. To that end, the National Action Network organized a handful of satellite march events in South Carolina, Florida and Nevada, among others.

Robbie Williams, 67, travelled to the march from Covington, Kentucky, and said attending was her way of “speaking to my children and my people.” “My message to my children is to stand up no matter what. And to the police: get some education and read your bibles,” Williams said, adding that she also wants Black communities to honestly confront internal violence and homophobia. Representation of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gender-nonconforming people in the movement was addressed by several march speakers, including David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, a Black LGBTQ civil rights organization.

“I stand here in the spirit of our brother Bayard Rustin,” he said, referring to the King adviser who helped organize the original march. “Without his brilliance and his commitment to our intersectional social justice, there would not have been a March on Washington.” “If you care about Black people like I do, if you love Black people like I do, you've got to love and care about all of us,” Johns said. While participants march in Washington, Sharpton has called for those in other states to march on their US senators' offices and demand their support of federal policing reforms. Sharpton said protesters should also demand reinvigorated US voter protections, in Lewis' memory.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Louisiana avoided Laura's 'wall of water'? Not so, says forecaster

The 20-foot high unsurvivable wall of water Hurricane Laura was forecast to send onto the Louisiana coast showed up despite widespread reports of a lower peak, authorities said on Friday, rejecting criticism that they had raised too much al...

Brazilian state governor suspended during corruption probe

A Brazilian court has temporarily removed Rio de Janeiros governor from office due to corruption charges as authorities on Friday said they were carrying out scores of raids and more than a dozen arrests in the case. Brazils main prosecutor...

Republican senator, swarmed by protesters after Trump speech, calls for FBI probe

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Friday called on the FBI to investigate a crowd of protesters that swarmed him as he departed the White House after listening to U.S. President Donald Trump accept his partys nomination for re-election. Paul ...

Sarah Palin can sue New York Times for defamation -court ruling

A federal judge on Friday rejected the New York Times bid to dismiss Sarah Palins defamation lawsuit over a 2017 editorial she said falsely linked her to a mass shooting. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said that while much of P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020