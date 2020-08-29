Ship that carried COVID-19 infected crew members to leave Singapore: Report

A ship that arrived in Singapore from India earlier this month and carried crew members who later tested positive for COVID-19 is expected to leave the country, according to a media report on Saturday. The vessel arrived in Singapore from India for repairs and refuelling on August 8, the Channel News Asia reported.

Four days later, a seafarer from the ship tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, at least 15 crew members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, it said. The infected crew members were reportedly from the Philippines. According to a spokesperson from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), repair works on the ship have been completed and the ship's agent is making arrangements for relief crew members.

"This ship will be disinfected thoroughly before the relief crew members board the ship. The ship is expected to leave Singapore once the relief crew members are on board," said MPA. The ship's next destination was not stated in the report. Meanwhile, Singapore reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the national total to 56,717.

Three are imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, reported the Ministry of Health. The rest infections were among migrant workers, it added. PTI GS NSA