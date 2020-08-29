Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cases still rise in S Korea, Malaysia stays shut

The country has added 4,630 cases over the last 16 days, raising fears about overwhelming hospitals. Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea's National Health Institute, said the death toll could rise in the coming weeks as many of those who tested positive this month were 60 years or older, an age group that's more likely to experience serious health complications caused by the virus.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 29-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 16:11 IST
Cases still rise in S Korea, Malaysia stays shut
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea has reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus as health officials prepare to tighten distancing restrictions in the greater capital area. The 16th consecutive day of triple-digit jumps brought the national caseload to 19,400. Fatalities reached 321 after five more deaths overnight.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that 249 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country's 51 million people live. Health workers have struggled to track infections linked to churches, restaurants, schools and apartment buildings. The country has added 4,630 cases over the last 16 days, raising fears about overwhelming hospitals.

Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea's National Health Institute, said the death toll could rise in the coming weeks as many of those who tested positive this month were 60 years or older, an age group that's more likely to experience serious health complications caused by the virus. He said 64 of the country's active patients are in critical condition, compared to 14 on Aug. 14, when the country began the current streak of triple-digit daily increases.

"While young people may think that COVID-19 is an illness they could recover from after a certain period, it could become a life and death matter for the parents and grandparents they love and also people with existing medical conditions," Kwon said during a virus briefing, pleading for vigilance in social distancing. "Each and every one of us ... is at war with COVID-19. In war, we need to maintain unity to protect the safety of ourselves and our neighbors and prevent the collapse of all our social systems." More than 1,000 infections have been linked to a northern Seoul church led by a conservative pastor who opposes the country's president.

The spread worsened after thousands of anti-government protesters, including members of the Sarang Jeil Church and its pastor, Jun Kwang-hun, marched in downtown Seoul on Aug. 15. More than 300, including Jun, have tested positive. For eight days starting Sunday, restaurants in the Seoul metropolitan area will provide only deliveries and takeouts after 9 p.m. Franchised coffee shops like Starbucks will sell only takeout drinks and food while gyms and after-school academies will be shut to slow the viral spread in the region.

Authorities have already banned larger gatherings, shut down nightspots and churches, and shifted most schools back to remote learning nationwide. But they have so far resisted elevating restrictions to the highest level. Such a move would possibly include a ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people, shutting down a broader range of businesses and having private company employees work from home.

Malaysia has extended its pandemic movement restrictions including banning foreign tourists until the end of the year. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address late Friday that global cases have been rising and the country has seen sporadic virus clusters even though the situation was under control. Malaysia has recorded more than 9,000 cases with 125 deaths.

Muhyiddin said the extension of restrictions will not disrupt daily activities as most businesses and schools have resumed. Only nightclubs and entertainment centers remain shut and international sporting events prohibited. Borders will stay closed and those entering the country will be quarantined.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Youth Congress launches 'Rozgar Do' campaign

Indian Youth Congress IYC on Saturday launched the nationwide Rozgar Do campaign to highlight the issue of rising unemployment. Congress has been time and again raising issues to remind the government about the promises that they had made w...

Hockey player Karishma Yadav receives Vikram Award from MP govt

International hockey player Karishma Yadav has received the Vikram Award from the Madhya Pradesh government for excellence in sports. While expressing her delight, Karishma said, I am very happy to be selected for this prestigious award. It...

First aim is to develop relationship with B'desh players: Craig McMillan

Bangladeshs batting consultant Craig McMillan has said that his first aim would be to develop a relationship with the players rather than talking to them about their technique. McMillan was appointed as Bangladeshs batting consultant last w...

Construction of mini stadium on full swing to boost sports activities in SKUAST, Srinagar

Construction of a mini stadium is on full swing to boost sports activities in Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology SKUAST Shalimar in Srinagar. This is the first initiative taken by the vice-chancellor of the un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020