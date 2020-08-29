Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anger after French magazine depicts Black lawmaker as slave

The legislator, Danielle Obono from the far-left party Defiant France, said the publication flies in the face of those who complain that free speech is threatened by the fight against racism and sexism. “You can still write racist s—- in a rag illustrated with a Black French parliament member repainted as a slave," she tweeted.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:38 IST
Anger after French magazine depicts Black lawmaker as slave

A French magazine has apologised after portraying a Black lawmaker as a slave, as France's government and officials across the political spectrum decried the publication. The legislator, Danielle Obono from the far-left party Defiant France, said the publication flies in the face of those who complain that free speech is threatened by the fight against racism and sexism.

“You can still write racist s—- in a rag illustrated with a Black French parliament member repainted as a slave," she tweeted. “The extreme right — odious, stupid and cruel.” The magazine, Valeurs Actuelles, which caters to readers on the right and far right, apologized. Deputy editor Tagdual Denis told BFM television Saturday that the image wasn't designed to wound Obono, and denied that it was an attention-getting ploy. But he added: “What I regret is that we are always accused of racism ... we are politically incorrect, it's in our DNA.” Anti-racism activists said the publication reflected a creeping acceptance of extremist views, fuelled by social media.

Prime Minister Jean Castex from the conservative Republicans party tweeted: “This revolting publication calls for unambiguous condemnation. ... The fight against racism will always transcend our differences.” The junior minister for equality and the only Black member of the French government, Elisabeth Moreno, tweeted that "I don't share Danielle Obono's ideas, but today I offer her all my support.” A similar refrain came from politicians from multiple parties, including the treasurer of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party France saw multiple protests in June and July against racial injustice and police brutality inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd's death at the knee of police in the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist who raised eyebrows when he gave an interview to Valeurs Actuelles last year, has pledged to root out racism. But he also insisted that France will not take down statues of figures linked to the colonial era or the slave trade, as has happened in other countries in recent months.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar increases salaries of teachers, librarians by 15% from April next year

Bihar Education Department on Friday announced a 15 per cent hike in the salaries of teachers and librarians starting from April 2021.Teachers and librarians working in educational institutes of Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies Municip...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning mark; water level likely to recede

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Saturday, but the water level is expected to recede, officials said. The water level was recorded at 204.14 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 pm. It was 204.23 at 10 am and 20...

Czech Senate speaker leaves for Taiwan visit, angering China

The head of the Czech Senate travelled to Taiwan on Saturday for a rare trip by a senior foreign official that has angered China, which considers the island a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state relations.Senate speaker Milos V...

Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in phased manner: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in a phased manner CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020