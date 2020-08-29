Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Tour's COVID-19 exclusion rules toughened on odd race day one

Organisers, however, said that the Lotto Soudal team, which saw two staff members test COVID-positive on Thursday, remained in the race because the stricter measure did not take effect until Saturday. Organisers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of the August.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:34 IST
Cycling-Tour's COVID-19 exclusion rules toughened on odd race day one
Organisers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of the August. Image Credit: Flickr

French health authorities introduced stricter regulations for exclusions from the Tour de France in the event of coronavirus cases, hours before the race began in unusual conditions on Saturday. The government's interministerial crisis committee has ruled that a team should be pulled out if two or more of its members test positive within seven days, race organisers said on Saturday.

Until now, this year's race, which began in Nice on Saturday, was operating under International Cycling Union (UCI) guidelines for teams to be excluded if two or more riders were to test positive over the same period. The new regulations from the committee, which overrules the UCI, cover support staff as well as riders, organisers told Reuters.

Tour teams comprise eight riders and a maximum of 22 support staff. Organisers, however, said that the Lotto Soudal team, which saw two staff members test COVID-positive on Thursday, remained in the race because the stricter measure did not take effect until Saturday.

Organisers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of the August. The race's opening day was unusually quiet in Nice, a city on COVID-19 red alert.

While thousands of fans from all over the world traditionally gather in the start area for the 'Grand Depart', there were only small crowds in Nice as the peloton emerged in a highly-protected 'bubble'. The giant podium at the start was placed 200 metres from barriers, preventing any intrusion, and the fans were in equally low numbers at a rain-hit finish on the Promenade des Anglais.

There were also hundreds of hotel rooms still available at the weekend -- a rarity for a Tour de France Grand Depart. Riders were puzzled, but understanding.

"We can't complain, we're happy to be here because it's important to ride the tour -- for the riders, for the teams," said former world champion Philippe Gilbert. "It's complicated everywhere, for everyone. In companies, in society in general, so it's the same for cycling."

"There are a lot of restrictions but we're all doing our best to produce a good show. We miss the fans, the hot weather, but we just have to deal with it," said Italian Daniel Oss.

TRENDING

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

Entertainment News Roundup: Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43; Bob Geldof and Hozier to perform in Van Morrison 75th birthday tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs raise Super Bowl LIV banner at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs raised their Super Bowl LIV championship banner in front of approximately 5,000 fans following Saturdays practice at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will repeat the ceremony on Sept. 10 when they open the NFL season aga...

Clippers vie to eliminate Mavericks in Game 6

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to close out their first-round Western Conference series against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday when they play Game 6 inside the NBA bubble near Orlando. The two teams will meet after a brief hiatus that st...

Tennis-It might be now or never for Serena, says Wilander

Serena Williams might be facing her last chance to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open, according to former Flushing Meadows champion Mats Wilander.American great Williams has been stuck on 23, one behind...

Tigers thump 16 hits in 8-2 win over Twins

Matthew Boyd notched his first win of the season and the host Detroit Tigers pounded out 16 hits while rolling to an 8-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader on Saturday. Making his seventh start of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020