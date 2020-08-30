COVID-19: Australia to provide USD 1.48 mn worth of PPE to Indonesian military

COVID-19: Australia to provide USD 1.48 mn worth of PPE to Indonesian militaryPTI | Canberra | Updated: 30-08-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 08:53 IST
The Australian government says it will provide 2 million Australian dollars (USD 1.48 million) worth of personal protective equipment to the Indonesian military to assist in that country's fight against COVID-19. The Royal Australian Air Force will deliver surgical gloves, gowns, masks and thermometers as part of existing defence cooperation between the neighbours
Current figures from Indonesia's Health Ministry show 169,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 7,300 deaths.
