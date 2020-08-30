Left Menu
UN stresses need for return to political process in Libya

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday (local time) stressed the need for an inclusive return to the political process in the country.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 30-08-2020 09:57 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Tripoli [Libya], Aug 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday (local time) stressed the need for an inclusive return to the political process in the country. "Libya is witnessing a dramatic turn of events that underlines the urgent need to return to a full and inclusive political process that will meet the aspirations of the Libyan people for representative government, dignity and peace," the UN body said in a statement.

It urged calm, application of the rule of law and the preservation of the rights of all citizens to peacefully express their views. "Across Libya, UNSMIL is registering an increase in reports of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and detention, restrictions placed on freedom of movement and expression, as well as on the right of peaceful assembly and protest," the mission said.

The UNSMIL expressed concern about the excessive use of force in Tripoli against demonstrators, as well as the arbitrary arrest of a number of civilians. The mission also voiced concern about reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses in the city of Sirte, some 450 kilometres east of Tripoli, which include the killing of a civilian, the arbitrary arrest of several others, and the illegal forced entry into private properties.

"The prolific use of hate speech and incitement to violence appears designed to further divide Libyans, increase polarization and tear at the country's social fabric at the expense of a Libyan-Libyan solution," the mission warned. Libya has been plagued by escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. (ANI/Xinhua)

