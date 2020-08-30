Left Menu
Hezbollah will avenge slain fighter, leader warns Israel

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:24 IST
Hezbollah will avenge slain fighter, leader warns Israel

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the group would kill an Israeli soldier to avenge the slaying of one its fighters in Syria and would not be drawn into clashes on the Lebanon-Israel border.

"Israel needs to understand that when they kill one of our mujahideen, we will kill one of their soldiers. This is the equation," Nasrallah said in a televised speech, adding that it was only a matter of time.

