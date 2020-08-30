Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 Belarusian journalists working for foreign media lose accreditation

Authorities have stripped the accreditation of 15 Belarusian journalists working for foreign media outlets, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ).

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:47 IST
15 Belarusian journalists working for foreign media lose accreditation
Flag of Belarus. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities have stripped the accreditation of 15 Belarusian journalists working for foreign media outlets, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ). The move comes after these journalists were reporting on the protests which erupted across Belarus after longtime President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for a sixth term in a disputed presidential election, which critics say results were rigged, CNN reported.

In a statement, BBC confirmed to CNN that the licenses of two journalists, working for its Russian service in Minsk, were taken away with immediate effect. "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this stifling of independent journalism. We call upon the Belarusian authorities to revoke this decision and allow our journalists to continue doing their jobs," Charlotte Morgan, the BBC's Head of Communications, told CNN.

The BAJ said that 50 journalists were detained by Belarusian authorities in another move against press freedom. Of the journalists who were detained, all of them except four, who did not hand over their phones, were released later. Earlier on Friday, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell reiterated that the bloc "does not recognise the result of the election" and criticised the Belarusian government's crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

"We once again express our full support to Belarus' sovereignty and independence and condemn the violent repression of the Belarusian people," Borrell was quoted as saying by CNN. He said the EU will impose sanctions on several Belarusian officials for the alleged role in the "fraudulent" presidential polls and in the crackdown against demonstrators. "This designation shall include individuals at the high political level," he added.

Protests in Belarus have been ongoing since August 9 after Lukashenko won over 80 per cent of the vote as opposed to his key contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who managed less than 10 per cent in the presidential election, according to the official figures. The Belarusian opposition refused to recognise the results and people took to the streets to demand the president's resignation. Lukashenko has been the President of Belarus since 1994 and is often referred to as "Europe's last dictator". (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nestle says consumer behaviour changing, essentials 'taking precedence' over luxury

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a major shift in consumption patterns among consumers as necessary purchases are taking precedence over luxury spending, Nestl India chairman Suresh Narayanan has said. Stating that the coronavirus crisis h...

Cycling-Pinot says 'nothing broken' but worried by back injury

Home favourite Thibaut Pinot said he was concerned by a back injury ahead of Sundays second stage of the Tour de France after suffering a heavy crash in the opening stage. The Frenchman woke up battered and bruised after he hit the deck har...

Thai royalists rally to support monarchy amid calls for reforms

About 1,200 Thai royalists gathered on Sunday to support the monarchy after almost daily student-led, anti-government protests calling for change, with some seeking reforms of the powerful institution.Waving national flags and holding pictu...

Hezbollah will avenge slain fighter, leader warns Israel

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday it was only a matter of time before the group killed an Israeli soldier to avenge the death of one its fighters in Syria and that it would not be drawn into clashes on the Lebanon-Isra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020