Qatar sets new minimum wage, lifts restriction on changing jobs

Qatar sets new minimum wage, lifts restriction on changing jobsReuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-08-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 17:32 IST
Qatar on Sunday set a basic monthly minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($274.6) and scrapped a rule requiring employers to consent to employees changing jobs.
The announcement is the latest in a series of labour reforms by the Gulf Arab state which in the lead up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has faced accusations that migrant workers are exploited.
The changes will come into effect in six months, the labour ministry said.