Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts restriction on changing jobs

Qatar last December scrapped restrictions on leaving the country for hundreds of thousands of domestic workers left out of earlier reforms. The changes announced on Sunday will come into effect in six months, the labour ministry said.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:18 IST
Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts restriction on changing jobs
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Qatar announced on Sunday changes to its labour laws, raising its minimum wage on Sunday by 25 percent to 1,000 riyals ($274.6) a month and scrapping a requirement for employees to get the permission of their employers to change jobs.

It is the latest in a series of labour reforms by the 2022 FIFA World Cup host which in the lead up to the tournament has faced accusations that migrant workers are exploited. The new minimum wage is non-discriminatory and applies to all workers, the labour ministry said in a statement.

Companies must also provide workers with accommodation and food or an additional combined monthly stipend of 800 riyals, it said. The United Nations' labour agency welcomed the changes.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) said Qatar was to become the first country in the region to adopt a non-discriminatory minimum wage. It also said, in addition to other reforms, removing the need for employees to obtain a No Objection Certificate from their employers to change jobs "effectively dismantles" the "kafala" system.

The "kafala" sponsorship system is common in Gulf states, where visas for foreign workers are tied to their employer. Qatar last December scrapped restrictions on leaving the country for hundreds of thousands of domestic workers left out of earlier reforms.

The changes announced on Sunday will come into effect in six months, the labour ministry said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Congress behaving as business house competing against Facebook: BJP

After Congress wrote two letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and made charges against its operations in India, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday taunted Congress and said that the party is...

AAP, SAD demand CBI probe into alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam

The AAP and SAD in Punjab on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam in which cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsots name figures. Both the parties also questioned Chief Minister Amarinder S...

Increased testing, opening economy, complacency among people behind COVID-19 case surge: Experts

The surge in coronavirus infections in India can be attributed to increased testing on one hand and opening of the economy on the other accompanied by complacency among people towards following COVID-appropriate behaviour, experts have said...

Soccer-FA handling of Maguire situation 'a mess', says Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has described the Football Associations handling of Harry Maguire as a mess after the Manchester United captain was found guilty of various charges following a brawl in Mykonos. Defender Maguire was initi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020