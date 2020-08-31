2 civilians killed in roadside bomb blast in southern Afghanistan
According to the district chief, the bomb targeted a civilian vehicle near the district's Noorzo village on Sunday morning. Both of the killed ones were shopkeepers.
The security situation in Afghanistan remains tense. Earlier in August, the Kabul administration agreed to free the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, which is expected to pave a way for intra-Afghan talks under the US-Taliban peace deal.
