Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha

He has lost his colon and most of his intestine, Crump said. Like Floyd's death, Blake's shooting has fueled a national movement against police brutality and the slayings of Black people by law enforcement officers.

PTI | Kenosha | Updated: 31-08-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 02:33 IST
Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scores of police supporters gathered Sunday in downtown Kenosha where protesters have been demonstrating against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend. Some attending the rally in the Wisconsin city wore "back the blue" shirts. Others carried American flags. They applauded when law enforcement vehicles rolled by.

"With the things that they face on a daily basis, they need that little extra push of love and to show that they are needed," said Jennifer Peyton, 44, who attended the rally. "I mean, if you went in to work every day, and you were told that you were bad or had things thrown at you, I think it would weigh on your psyche a little bit, too." A Kenosha police officer shot Blake in the back Aug. 23, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake's shooting, with some protests devolving into unrest that damaged buildings and vehicles. Authorities say a teenager from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha on Tuesday night.

Blake's shooting sparked renewed protests against racial injustice and police brutality several months after George Floyd's May 25 death touched off a wider reckoning on race. Floyd, another Black man, was handcuffed and died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.

Blake was shot after three Kenosha officers responded to a domestic dispute call. In cellphone video recorded by a bystander, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of an SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns drawn and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire. Three of Blake's children were in the vehicle.

City officials have identified Rusten Sheskey as the officer who shot Blake. The Kenosha police union said Blake had a knife and fought with officers. State investigators have said only that officers found a knife on the floor of the car.

Blake is being treated in a hospital. His father, Jacob Blake Sr., said he's paralyzed from the waist down. Ben Crump, an attorney for the family, told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the younger Blake suffered "catastrophic injuries" that include a pierced spinal cord and shattered vertebrae. He has lost his colon and most of his intestine, Crump said.

Like Floyd's death, Blake's shooting has fueled a national movement against police brutality and the slayings of Black people by law enforcement officers. The movement has further exposed deep divisions in the country.

Some people at Sunday's rally signed petitions urging the recall of Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, both Democrats, and added messages of support on handwritten posters thanking police as heroes. About 1,000 people attended an anti-police demonstration rally Saturday.

The city's mayor, John Antaramian, said Sunday that he will ask the state for $30 million to rebuild parts of Kenosha destroyed or damaged by the violence, according to the Kenosha News. President Donald Trump has spoken out against the summer-long protests. He is expected to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from the demonstrations. Barnes indicated that Trump may not be welcome.

"I don't know how, given any of the previous statements that the President made, that he intends to come here to be helpful and we absolutely don't need that right now." Barnes told CNN on Sunday. Crump said the Blake family "has not been contacted at this time" by Trump.

On Sunday, some Kenosha residents gathered around a Family Dollar as volunteers passed out donations and painted messages of peace on boarded up buildings. A DJ played house music and hip-hop while volunteers danced, wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus. "I needed this today," said David Sanchez, 66, who is retired. "I went to church this morning and it was all about Jacob Blake and his family. It's 100% positive." Sanchez said the Blake shooting forced Kenosha to "come out of the closet." "There's been a lot of prejudice here, for years," said Sanchez, whose family relocated to San Antonio, Texas, in the 1950s. "We need to confront it."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese president calls for creation of secular state

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Sunday for the formation of a secular state in Lebanon to rescue the country from confessionalism, the National News Agency reported. There is a need to develop, modify, and change the system...call ...

Mapping environmental crime seen as key to slowing Amazon forest losses

A share of the cattle supplied to Brazils markets are fattened on illegally deforested Amazon land. To conceal that fact from buyers, the animals often are passed through many hands and holdings before being sold, Brazilian researchers said...

Soccer-Attacking riches underpin Lyon's Champions League dominance

The loss of two key strikers would end the hopes of many teams, but with their vast array of attacking talent Olympique Lyonnais still managed to beat Wolfsburg and win a record fifth consecutive Champions League title on Sunday. The French...

Part of a bridge collapses in Nagpur's Ramtek, rising waters affects multiple villages

Heavy rains in the catchment area of rivers in Madhya Pradesh, led to a rise in water levels in several rivers in Maharashtra due to which portion of a bridge collapsed in the Nagpur district on Sunday. Locals said that the collapse has led...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020