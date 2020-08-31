Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portland mayor urge restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting

Officials in Portland, Oregon, said on Sunday they were braced for an escalation of protest-related violence that has convulsed the city for three months, citing social media posts vowing revenge for a fatal shooting amid weekend street clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counterdemonstrators. "For those of you saying on Twitter this morning that you plan to come to Portland to seek retribution, I'm calling on you to stay away," Mayor Ted Wheeler told an afternoon news conference, urging individuals of all political persuasions to join in renouncing violence.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 05:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 05:03 IST
Portland mayor urge restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting

Officials in Portland, Oregon, said on Sunday they were braced for an escalation of protest-related violence that has convulsed the city for three months, citing social media posts vowing revenge for a fatal shooting amid weekend street clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counterdemonstrators.

"For those of you saying on Twitter this morning that you plan to come to Portland to seek retribution, I'm calling on you to stay away," Mayor Ted Wheeler told an afternoon news conference, urging individuals of all political persuasions to join in renouncing violence. He also lashed out at Trump for political rhetoric that he said "encouraged division and stoked violence," and brushed aside a flurry of weekend Twitter posts from the president criticizing Wheeler and urging the mayor to request help from the federal government to restore order.

"It's an aggressive stance. It's not collaborative," Wheeler said of Trump's tweets. "I'd appreciate it if the president would support us or stay the hell out of the way." Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell said investigators were still working to establish the sequence of events leading to the fatal shooting late Saturday in downtown Portland, and they provided few new details about the investigation.

Lovell said it remained to be determined whether the shooting was connected to skirmishes that night between a caravan of protesters driving through the city's downtown district in pickup trucks waving pro-Trump flags and counter-protesters on the streets. Video on social media showed individuals in the beds of the pickups firing paint-balls and spraying chemical irritants at opposing demonstrators as they rode by, while those on the street hurled objects at the trucks and tried to block them.

Authorities have not identified the shooting victim. But the New York Times reported the man gunned down was wearing a hat with the insignia of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer. On Sunday, the leader of the group, Joey Gibson, appeared to confirm that the victim was a Patriot Prayer member whom he knew. "We love Jay, and he had such a huge heart. God bless him and the life he lived," Gibson wrote on social media. "I'm going to wait to make any public statements until after the family can."

Trump later re-tweeted a photo of a man identified as Jay Bishop and described in that post as "a good American that loved his country and Backed the Blue," an apparent reference to police. "He was murdered in Portland by ANTIFA." Trump wrote, "Rest in Peace Jay!" in his retweet.

UNDER FIRE FROM TWO SIDES The mayor also came under renewed fire from several left-wing Oregon-based civil rights and community organizations that have been at odds with Wheeler and called for his resignation in an open letter on Sunday.

"Amid 94 days and nights of protests against police brutality, Mayor Wheeler has fundamentally failed in his responsibilities to the residents of Portland," the letter said. Police warned against individuals taking to Twitter on the basis of misinformation.

"There are many who are sharing information on social media who are jumping to conclusions that are not based on facts," Lovell said. He said the shooting was preceded by a "political rally involving a vehicle caravan that traveled through Portland for several hours." He said those vehicles had departed from a prescribed protest route that was supposed to funnel them along Interstate 5, outside Portland, to the site of the rally in neighboring Clackamas County.

He said that by the time the shooting took place, the caravan had already cleared that section of downtown, and that there were no police at the spot when it happened. Protests, which have grown violent at times, have roiled downtown Portland every night for more than three months following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, the Black man who died under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The demonstrators, demanding reforms of police practices they view as racist and abusive, have frequently clashed with law enforcement and on occasion with counter-protesters associated with right-wing militia groups. The Trump administration in July deployed federal forces to Portland to crack down on the protests, drawing widespread criticism that the presence of federal agents in the city only heightened tensions.

On Sunday's broadcast of ABC's "This Week" program, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said, "All options continue to be on the table" to resolve Portland's unrest.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sanchez's slam gives Yankees doubleheader sweep of Mets

Gary Sanchez hit a pinch-hit grand slam with one out in the top of the eighth inning and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Mets with a 5-2 victory Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Both wins came in extra innings. ...

Chargers S James (meniscus) to miss 'significant time'

San Diego Chargers safety Derwin James is expected to miss significant time because of a meniscus injury suffered during Sundays practice, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport. James, who was selected first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 201...

FOREX-Dollar set for 4th monthly drop; yen steadies on reports of Suga run for PM

The dollar was poised to register its fourth consecutive monthly decline on Monday, its longest streak since the summer of 2017, while the yen steadied after a longtime lieutenant of Shinzo Abe reportedly joined the race to succeed him as J...

Rugby-SANZAAR dismiss report Springboks to skip Rugby Championship

Southern hemisphere rugbys governing body SANZAAR have dismissed reports that world champions South Africa are to join an eight-team competition in Europe later this year rather than play in the Rugby Championship. World Rugby vice-presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020