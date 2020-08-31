Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-hit Mustafa Centre to send back foreign workers

In the letter, Mustaq said the company will stop paying the sustenance allowance -- given to staff since June -- from Oct 1 as it needs to reduce payroll costs. The business has been badly affected by the coronavirus, he said, noting that not all employees can return to work due to reduced opening hours and strict safe distancing measures at the popular shopping mall.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 31-08-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 07:37 IST
COVID-hit Mustafa Centre to send back foreign workers

Singapore’s largest Indian origin hypermarket, Mustafa Centre, on Monday said it will send home its foreign workers, mostly Indian nationals, whose work passes have expired, as its business has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company will also stop paying employees who have not been called to work a "sustenance allowance" - believed to be SGD300 per month - and it urged this group of staff to take on a second job to earn an income, according to media reports on Monday.

In a letter addressed to all employees of Mustafa group and its related companies, managing director and founder Mustaq Ahmad said the company is unable to renew the work passes of its foreign workers and will pay for their return ticket home. It will give these foreign workers a month's basic salary as a token, said Mustaq in the letter dated Aug 27 which was circulating on the social media on Sunday.

"We regret to have to resort to these decisions but hope that businesses will come back to normal as soon as possible," The Straits Times quoted Mustaq as saying in the letter. In the letter, Mustaq said the company will stop paying the sustenance allowance -- given to staff since June -- from Oct 1 as it needs to reduce payroll costs.

The business has been badly affected by the coronavirus, he said, noting that not all employees can return to work due to reduced opening hours and strict safe distancing measures at the popular shopping mall. "We do not expect our business to return to the pre-Covid days as our (Singapore’s) international borders are all closed. It will take longer than expected," Mustaq said.

A manager at the store, who did not want to be identified, said business has plummeted to just 20 per cent of what it used to be before Covid-19. Tourists and foreign workers used to be the store's main source of revenue, but they have "all but disappeared", said the manager.

Mustaq, who noted that some staff members have begun finding jobs elsewhere, said the company will waive notice periods for resignations and give those who resign a month's basic salary as a token of appreciation. The company is also working with the Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers Union, the Employment and Employability Institute and NTUC to help its staff find jobs, he said.

The woes of the six-storey mall along Syed Alwi Road in Little India began after it was identified as a Covid-19 cluster and closed on April 2. It is believed to have been the starting point for thousands of coronavirus infections at foreign worker dormitories.

Workers were likely infected after visiting the centre, where some employees had fallen ill, and they set off a chain of infections among co-workers and dormitory mates. Mustafa Centre reopened on May 6 with reduced opening hours from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm, intending to eventually resume its trademark 24-hour operations.

But almost four months later, the mall has not done so, owing to high operational costs and a lack of cash flow due to a plummeting number of visitors. A large proportion of foods sold at Mustafa Centre are of Indian origin while it also sells other global brands including electronics products, being most popular among Indian tourists visiting Singapore.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and four wins, including artist of the year. Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations wit...

Enforced disappearances ‘rife across the world’ – UN chief

The crime of enforced disappearance is rife across the world, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his message commemorating the day. We see new cases almost daily, including the disappearance of defenders of the environment, who are o...

PM Modi wishes citizens on Onam, calls it unique festival which celebrates harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to expr...

Trump, Portland mayor blame each other after deadly shooting

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, and President Donald Trump engaged in a real-time argument Sunday as the president sent a flurry of critical tweets about Ted Wheeler as the mayor was holding a press conference about the fatal shooting of a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020