Left Menu
Development News Edition

Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

"Stay safe, speak your minds, and I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask." In the fan-voted show, Gaga and Grande took home VMAs for song of the year and best collaboration for "Rain On Me." The show also recognized essential workers at the frontlines of the outbreak, and handed out trophies to Grande and Justin Bieber for the best performances recorded during the pandemic that has shut down live music shows since mid-March.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 08:18 IST
Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and three early wins, including artist of the year. Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations with Ariana Grande, stormed the ceremony with multiple costume changes ranging from an exotic bird to a bright green ball gown - all accompanied by exaggerated custom-made face masks and muzzles.

"I was wearing face shields before it was a thing," Gaga said on Twitter during the show. The VMAs marked the first major U.S. awards show to take place during the coronavirus pandemic. It was filmed without a live audience and with most of the performances recorded in advance because of health guidelines.

Host Keke Palmer opened the televised ceremony by dedicating it to "Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday at the age of 43. Gaga was also given a new lifetime achievement trophy, called the Tricon Award.

"This has not been an easy year for a lot of people," she said. "Stay safe, speak your minds, and I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask." In the fan-voted show, Gaga and Grande took home VMAs for song of the year and best collaboration for "Rain On Me."

The show also recognized essential workers at the frontlines of the outbreak, and handed out trophies to Grande and Justin Bieber for the best performances recorded during the pandemic that has shut down live music shows since mid-March. America's national reckoning over systemic racism was also on the minds of performers and presenters after months of street protests over the deaths of Black people at the hands of police.

"It's our time to be the change we want to see," said Palmer. "We need to come together, and music has that power." The Weeknd, accepting the trophy for best R&B song for "Blinding Lights", said he was not in the mood for partying.

"It's really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so I'm just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,” he said, referring to the recent police shootings of Blake and Taylor. K-Pop sensation BTS made their debut performance at the VMAs, singing their new single "Dynamite," and the seven member boy band won two early awards for best pop group and best K-pop artist.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and four wins, including artist of the year. Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations wit...

Enforced disappearances ‘rife across the world’ – UN chief

The crime of enforced disappearance is rife across the world, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his message commemorating the day. We see new cases almost daily, including the disappearance of defenders of the environment, who are o...

PM Modi wishes citizens on Onam, calls it unique festival which celebrates harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to expr...

Trump, Portland mayor blame each other after deadly shooting

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, and President Donald Trump engaged in a real-time argument Sunday as the president sent a flurry of critical tweets about Ted Wheeler as the mayor was holding a press conference about the fatal shooting of a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020