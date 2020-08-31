Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Berri warns of return to anarchy after shootings

He was referring to clashes between Lebanese Sunni Muslims and Shi'ites last week that killed two people in the Khaldeh area south of Beirut, and an incident days earlier in the northern village of Kaftoun in which three men were shot dead. "I warn irresponsible politicians against continuing with this behaviour because it creates a fertile ground for a return to anarchy and awakens the sleeping devils of terrorist cells which are waiting for the opportunity to pounce on Lebanon's security, unity and civil peace," Berri said in a speech.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:39 IST
Lebanon's Berri warns of return to anarchy after shootings
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook/nabihberri

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, head of Lebanon's Shi'ite Muslim Amal Movement, warned on Monday that recent deadly shootings raised the risk of the country sliding back into anarchy and sectarian strife. He was referring to clashes between Lebanese Sunni Muslims and Shi'ites last week that killed two people in the Khaldeh area south of Beirut, and an incident days earlier in the northern village of Kaftoun in which three men were shot dead.

"I warn irresponsible politicians against continuing with this behaviour because it creates a fertile ground for a return to anarchy and awakens the sleeping devils of terrorist cells which are waiting for the opportunity to pounce on Lebanon's security, unity and civil peace," Berri said in a speech. Lebanon, still scarred by its 1975-90 sectarian civil war, has been pushed to breaking point by a financial meltdown and a devastating Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4.

The Khaldeh violence, in which a Sunni Arab tribe accused members of the powerful Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah of opening fire, which the movement denied, triggered a flurry of contacts among Lebanese politicians, including Berri, seeking to contain tensions. Berri said political scheming, selfishness and grudges could take Lebanon to "the edge of existential danger".

He echoed a call by President Michel Aoun made in a speech on Sunday for a secular state in Lebanon, whose constitution enshrines a division of power between different religious sects. Lebanon's senior Christian cleric, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, also mentioned the Khaldeh incident in his Sunday sermon. He reiterated a call for all weapons to be brought under state control, in an apparent criticism of the heavily armed Hezbollah.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

US-India ties have never been so strong: Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said that the relationship between the US and India has never been so strong as he lauded the role of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strengthening the bilateral ties. Speaking ...

Japan's donor agency JICA to provide Rs 3,500 crore loan to India to boost COVID-19 fight

Japans donor agency JICA on Monday signed an agreement with the Indian government under which it will provide about Rs 3,500 crore in loan to boost the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in India. This loan will be disbursed to the Governm...

FOREX-Dollar hits two-year low, fourth month of losses on Fed inflation mandate

The dollar hit a more than two-year low and a fourth straight month of losses on Monday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy shift on inflation.Against a basket of currencies the dollar was down 0.15 at 92.097 in midday trading, ...

Heavy rain recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in last 24 hours

Several parts of Rajasthan received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, a MeT department official said Monday. According to the department, heavy rains were recorded in Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh Banswara, Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020