Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobel laureate urges EU to act against Congo crimes

In this context, massacres are continuing with complete impunity,” said Mukwege, who recently received death threats for his work as a human rights defender. In November, the International Criminal Court passed its highest ever sentence when it sent a Congolese warlord known as “The Terminator” to prison for 30 years for crimes including murder, rape and sexual slavery.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 01-09-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 00:40 IST
Nobel laureate urges EU to act against Congo crimes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Congolese Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege has urged European Union nations to bring people accused of war crimes and other major abuses in the Democratic Republic of Congo to justice. Speaking to EU lawmakers via video-link on Monfsy, Mukwege called on member states to use the principle of "universal jurisdiction." This allows victims in a country to file complaints abroad, notably in the case of war crimes, in order to "bring to justice and extradite those behind the most serious of crimes." "Realpolitik and the lack of political will have taken priority for too long over needs and the thirst for justice and truth. In this context, massacres are continuing with complete impunity," said Mukwege, who recently received death threats for his work as a human rights defender.

In November, the International Criminal Court passed its highest ever sentence when it sent a Congolese warlord known as "The Terminator" to prison for 30 years for crimes including murder, rape and sexual slavery. Bosco Ntaganda was found guilty of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role as a military commander in atrocities during a bloody ethnic conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003.

The Hague-based court was set up to prosecute atrocities around the world where national authorities are unable or unwilling to hold trials. It has faced opposition and criticism, most notably from the United States, which is not a member state of the court. The Nobel laureate did not directly discuss the threats against him, but he did call for assistance for other rights defenders whose voices are being silenced and who do not benefit from the same public profile that he has.

"It's very important to create an alert system so that even those human rights defenders hidden in the farthest corners of the country, doing marvelous work ensuring that their people do not suffer atrocities, can be protected as well," Mukwege said. Last week, the United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, called for a quick investigation into the death threats against Mukwege, praising him as a "true hero" for his work. Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has made a public commitment to ensure Mukwege's security.

Mukwege founded a hospital in eastern Congo that is renowned for its work treating survivors of sexual violence.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 160...

Brazil police arrest more than 400 people in drug gang crackdown

Brazilian police said on Monday they arrested more than 400 people in a major nationwide operation that highlights the complex structure and vast reach of the nations largest drug gang, the PCC. According to the police, 422 arrest warrants ...

Protesters await Macron as he meets leading Lebanese singer Fairouz

French President Emmanuel Macron began his trip to Beirut on Monday by visiting Fairouz, one of the Arab worlds most famous singers whose haunting voice has been Lebanons soundtrack from its glamorous heyday through its conflicts and latest...

Funeral of former President Pranab Mukherjee to be held today

The last rites of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee is set to be conducted on Tuesday and his body will be laid in state at his official residence here in the national capital to enable people to pay their last homage. According t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020