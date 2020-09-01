Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon wins FAA approval to deliver packages by drone

At the time, an Amazon executive said deliveries to shoppers would be happening “within months,” but more than 14 months have passed since then. Seattle-based Amazon is the third drone delivery service to win flight approval, the FAA said. Delivery company IPS and a company owned by search giant Google won approval last year.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-09-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 02:15 IST
Amazon wins FAA approval to deliver packages by drone
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Getting an Amazon packaged delivered from the sky is closer to becoming a reality. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it had granted amazon approval to deliver packages by drones.

Amazon said that the approval is an "important step," but added that it is still testing and flying the drones. It did not say when it expected drones to make deliveries to shoppers. The online shopping giant has been working on drone delivery for years, but it has been slowed by regulatory hurdles. Back in december 2013, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos said in a TV interview that drones would be flying to customer's homes within five years.

Last year, Amazon unveiled self-piloting drones that are fully electric, can carry 5 pounds of goods, and are designed to deliver items in 30 minutes by dropping them in a backyard. At the time, an Amazon executive said deliveries to shoppers would be happening "within months," but more than 14 months have passed since then. Seattle-based Amazon is the third drone delivery service to win flight approval, the FAA said. Delivery company IPS and a company owned by search giant Google won approval last year.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Need to relook COVID-19 testing strategy, experts advise Centre

Experts from Indian Public Health Association IPHA have recommended the Central government relook the Covid-19 testing strategy in such a way that it results in guiding the public health response and effectively limiting the spread of the d...

Shambhu S Kumaran appointed India's envoy to Micronesia, Palau

Shambhu S Kumaran has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Monday. Kumaran, a 1995 batch IFS, is presently...

Red Sox trade OF Pillar to Rockies

The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies prior to Mondays trading deadline. The Rockies will send a player to be named and international slot money to Boston.Pillar, who was in his first season with...

Tennis-Zverev downs Anderson in battle of big servers

Germanys Alexander Zverev survived a tricky first-round test to beat 2017 finalist Kevin Anderson 7-62 5-7 6-3 7-5 in the U.S. Open on Monday.For the second straight event since the COVID-19 lockdown, world number seven Zverev was given a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020