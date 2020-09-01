Nepal delegation attends 4th BIMSTEC Permanent Working Committee meeting

Ahead of the 21st Session of BIMSTEC Senior Officials' meeting, a delegation from Nepal attended the 4th BIMSTEC Permanent Working Committee meeting on Monday. "Nepali delegation at the 4th BIMSTEC Permanent Working Committee meeting held virtually today. The Meeting prepared the ground for the 21st Session of BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting (virtual) to be held on 2 September 2020," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal.

The 21st session of the BIMSTEC SOM comprising foreign secretaries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation member states will be held in Sri Lanka on September 2. BIMSTEC member countries include Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.