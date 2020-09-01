Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria says Israel fired missiles on areas south of Damascus

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian air defenses were responding to the attack. Israel rarely comments on such reports, but is believed to have carried out scores of raids targeting Iran's military presence in Syria.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 01-09-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 03:14 IST
Syria says Israel fired missiles on areas south of Damascus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Syrian military official said Israel's military fired missiles Monday night on areas south of the capital Damascus. The unnamed military official gave no further details adding that Syrian air defenses opened fire on "hostile targets." It was not clear what the targets were but state TV said the strikes were carried by warplanes flying Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The air raids started shortly before 11 p.m. (2000 GMT).

Residents of the capital Damascus said they heard explosions south of the city. An opposition war monitor said Israel's military targeted military posts south of Damascus. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian air defenses were responding to the attack.

Israel rarely comments on such reports but is believed to have carried out scores of raids targeting Iran's military presence in Syria. In the past three months alone, Syria has accused Israel of carrying out at least eight air raids on its territory. The last reported strikes came on July 20. Iran is a key ally of the Syrian government in the nearly decade-long civil war. Israel views Iran as a regional menace and has vowed to prevent any permanent Iranian military buildup in Syria, particularly near the frontier.

In recent months, Israeli officials have also expressed concern that Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese militant group that operates in Syria, is trying to establish facilities to produce precision-guided missiles. Tensions have also risen along the Israel-Lebanon border. During last month's strikes on Syria, a Hezbollah member was killed and the Lebanese militant group vowed to retaliate against Israel. On Sunday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to kill Israeli soldiers whenever they kill Hezbollah fighters in Syria.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Long neglected after landmark discovery, armored dinosaur finally gets its due

When the bones of the early armored dinosaur Scelidosaurus were unearthed in 1858 in west Dorset, England, they comprised the first complete dinosaur skeleton ever identified.But aside from cursory papers by pioneering British paleontologis...

Need to relook COVID-19 testing strategy, experts advise Centre

Experts from Indian Public Health Association IPHA have recommended the Central government relook the Covid-19 testing strategy in such a way that it results in guiding the public health response and effectively limiting the spread of the d...

Shambhu S Kumaran appointed India's envoy to Micronesia, Palau

Shambhu S Kumaran has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Monday. Kumaran, a 1995 batch IFS, is presently...

Red Sox trade OF Pillar to Rockies

The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies prior to Mondays trading deadline. The Rockies will send a player to be named and international slot money to Boston.Pillar, who was in his first season with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020