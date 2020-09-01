Louisiana Sen Cassidy says he's recovered from COVID-19

Left Menu
US Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said Monday that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is resuming his normal congressional workload after experiencing only modest symptoms of the illness caused by the coronavirus. He was at least the 13th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

PTI | Batonrogue | Updated: 01-09-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 05:02 IST
US Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said Monday that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is resuming his normal congressional workload after experiencing only modest symptoms of the illness caused by the coronavirus. “I thank everyone for their concern and prayers. I was lucky and blessed,” Cassidy said in a statement. “Now, the focus is Hurricane Laura recovery and relief and addressing coronavirus for others.” The Republican senator said he meets the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for returning to regular activities, without any symptoms for 24 hours to leave isolation.

Cassidy, a doctor, announced on Aug. 20 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantining in Louisiana. At the time, a spokesman said he was experiencing “mild symptoms” from COVID-19. He was at least the 13th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Cassidy faces 14 opponents on the November ballot but is favored to win election to a second term. His highest-profile opponent is Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat.

