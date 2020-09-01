Left Menu
Liberty University says it will launch probe of Falwell's tenure

Falwell's backing of Donald Trump in 2016 helped propel the twice-divorced New Yorker to the U.S. presidency. The university, based in Lynchburg, Virginia, said a forensics firm, which it did not name, would lead the inquiry.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 06:07 IST
Liberty University, one of the world's largest Christian learning institutions, said on Monday it will launch a wide-ranging investigation into the tenure of Jerry Falwell Jr, who stepped down as president last week amid a series of personal scandals.

In a statement, the school said it would examine "all facets" of the school's operations under Falwell, including financial and real estate matters. Falwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Falwell stepped down last Tuesday after a Reuters report disclosed that a business associate of Falwell alleged he’d had a years-long affair with Falwell and his wife, Becki. His departure as chief of Liberty marked a dramatic fall for one of the leading power brokers in America's evangelical Christian movement. Falwell's backing of Donald Trump in 2016 helped propel the twice-divorced New Yorker to the U.S. presidency.

The university, based in Lynchburg, Virginia, said a forensics firm, which it did not name, would lead the inquiry. Falwell has said in interviews that he will receive over $10 million as part of his severance package. (By Aram Roston. Edited by Michael Williams)

