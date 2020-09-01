Student from India drowns in reservoir in New York region

A student from India drowned in a reservoir along the Pennsylvania and New York region. Arpit Goyal, 24, a student at the University of Buffalo, drowned Wednesday evening last week in the Allegheny Reservoir in Warren County.

Goyal was pronounced dead at the scene, The Post-Journal reported. Goyal was visiting the county with a group of friends and the group was swimming at Kinzua Beach, the report quoted Warren County Chief Deputy Coroner Tony Chimenti as saying.

Chimenti said Goyal reportedly started to swim out to a buoy and drowned. The cause of death was established as accidental drowning, he said..