Lukashenko considers re-routing Belarusian cargo after sanctions - Belta
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he was ready to re-route Belarusian cargo from Baltic ports to Russian ports in response to sanctions imposed by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, the Belta news agency reported. But we can agree with the Russians on tariffs," he said, according to Belta.Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:02 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he was ready to re-route Belarusian cargo from Baltic ports to Russian ports in response to sanctions imposed by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, the Belta news agency reported. "They say, it would be more expensive for Belarus," the agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.
"Of course, it would be a little bit disadvantageous for us. But we can agree with the Russians on tariffs," he said, according to Belta.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarusian
- Belta
- Baltic
- Russian
- Lithuania
- Latvia
- Estonia
- Russians
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Lithuania says Russian military help in Belarus would mean "an invasion"
Lithuania says will not react to Belarus troop movements
Blast hits Turkish-Russian joint patrol in Syria's Idlib - RIA
Mexican president volunteers to try Russian coronavirus vaccine
Russian, U.S. defence chiefs discuss measures to build trust