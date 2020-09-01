Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes near coast of northern Chile

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, with local media reporting some damage and minor landslides in areas near the epicenter. Chile's interior ministry said in a statement that mining companies operating in the area had not reported any issues in the 2-1/2 hours since the initial quake.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:30 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes near coast of northern Chile
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, with local media reporting some damage and minor landslides in areas near the epicenter.

Chile's interior ministry said in a statement that mining companies operating in the area had not reported any issues in the 2-1/2 hours since the initial quake. GFZ has reported several aftershocks of magnitudes between 5.5 and 6.2. Local media said staff working in some mines had been moved to safety zones. Mine facilities and other infrastructure in Chile are built to withstand large quakes.

The National Emergency Office of the interior ministry said there had been some localized power cuts and rubble covering roads around the region, and that a swimming pool on the roof of an apartment block in the city of Copiapo in the Atacama desert had overflowed. The University of Chile's seismological center said it had detected as many as 15 aftershocks around the port city of Huasco, midway between regional capital La Serena and Copiapo.

Ricardo Toro, director of the National Emergency Office, said aftershocks would likely continue through Tuesday morning. He said those being evacuated as a precautionary measure from homes close to the coast should maintain social distancing designed to stop the spread of coronavirus and wear face masks.

Images posted on social media showed localized damage, including collapsed and cracked walls, and supermarket aisles strewn with broken bottles and other fallen merchandise. There was no tsunami threat, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

GFZ earlier reported the magnitude at 7, with a quake depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). Chile is on the Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin that is prone to frequent earthquakes.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Chile's mineral-rich northern desert in June.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's archaeologists raise objection over demolition of 3 British-era bridges in KPK

Pakistans archaeological department has expressed reservations over demolition of three British-era bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and asked the provincial government to reverse its decision and preserve them in view of their histor...

Guj to enact 'Gunda Act' to prosecute habitual criminals

The Vijay Rupani government will enact the Gujarat Gunda and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act to rein in habitual criminals. Under this law, those indulging in anti-social activities or disturbing peace will be given jail terms ranging...

SJM seeks preference in defence acquisition for firms with majority Indian stake

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Tuesday sought changes in the proposed Defence Acquisition Procedure rules to limit benefits available for an Indian vendor only to those having majority ownership and control with Indian resident citizens. ...

Kushner visits US air base as part of Israel-Emirates trip

Jared Kushner and U.S. officials visited a major American air base in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, speaking to Emirati pilots on the tarmac, near the advanced F-35 fighter jets that the UAE hopes to buy as it normalizes relations wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020