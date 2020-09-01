Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's Khamenei: UAE "disgraced forever" by Israel deal

"The UAE along with Israelis and evil Americans like the Jewish member of Trump's family are working together against the interests of the Islamic world," Khamenei said, referring to Kushner. "I hope Emiratis wake up and compensate for what they did." The delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi on an El Al flight on Monday, the first direct commercial passenger flight between the UAE and Israel. The deal, the first accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, was forged in part as a result of shared fear of Iran.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:52 IST
Iran's Khamenei: UAE "disgraced forever" by Israel deal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with Israel, Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday. "Of course, the UAE's betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to have a foothold in the region and forgot Palestine," Khamenei said in a speech.

"The Emiratis will be disgraced forever for this treachery against the Islamic world, Arab nations, and Palestine." When asked about Khamenei's statement on the UAE-Israel deal, UAE Foreign Ministry official Jamal Al-Musharakh told reporters in Abu Dhabi: "The path to peace and prosperity is not paved with incitement and hate speech."

Khamenei made his comments as a delegation of senior Israeli and U.S. officials, including White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, concluded a historic trip to Abu Dhabi to finalize the pact. "The UAE along with Israelis and evil Americans like the Jewish member of Trump's family are working together against the interests of the Islamic world," Khamenei said, referring to Kushner.

"I hope Emiratis wake up and compensate for what they did." The delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi on an El Al flight on Monday, the first direct commercial passenger flight between the UAE and Israel.

The deal, the first accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, was forged in part as a result of a shared fear of Iran. It has dismayed Palestinian leaders, however, who believe it further erodes their struggle for an independent state. The UAE has said that the agreement was a bold but necessary step and suggested it could help address the region's polarisation.

The Trump administration has tried to coax other Sunni Muslim Arab countries concerned about mainly Shi'ite Iran to engage with Israel.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi directs 3 entities to disgorge Rs 2.33 cr in fraudulent trade case 

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed three entities to disgorge over Rs 2.33 crore of wrongful gains made by them by indulging in manipulative trading in the shares of Urja Global Ltd and Sampada Chemicals Ltd. Chetan Dogra and Cheta...

3,600 students appear for JEE Main in Odisha

Amidst strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols as many as 3,600 students appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination Main JEE Main in Odisha on Tuesday, official sources said. The students appeared for the examination in 26 different ce...

Salzburg gets path to Champions League via Israel or Belarus

Salzburg was drawn to face either Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Dinamo Brest on Tuesday in the Champions League playoffs. The Austrian champions will first play in either Israel or Belarus on Sept. 22 or 23, when the competition returns to a two-leg ...

JK govt withdraws 50 per cent 'corona tax' on liquor

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday withdrew the additional excise duty of 50 per cent levied on liquor after the outbreak of COVID-19 as a new excise policy for the remainder of 2020-2021 financial year came into force in the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020