Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai finance minister quits 1 month after appointment

Thailand's finance minister resigned unexpectedly Tuesday after less than a month in the job, in which he was responsible for helping restore an economy slammed by the coronavirus. Predee's appointment, which took effect August 6, was part of the formation of a new team in the Cabinet to handle economic affairs. Thailand's economy has been badly shaken by the coronavirus, which has battered exports and the important tourism industry.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:33 IST
Thai finance minister quits 1 month after appointment

Thailand's finance minister resigned unexpectedly Tuesday after less than a month in the job, in which he was responsible for helping restore an economy slammed by the coronavirus. The Royal Gazette said in a three-line announcement that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had accepted the resignation of Predee Daochai. Thai media reported earlier without citing a source that Predee, 61, had resigned for health reasons, but no officials were willing to publicly comment.

Predee, who was chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association ahead of his Cabinet appointment, had resigned his job as co-president of Thailand's Kasikorn Bank before joining the government. Predee's appointment, which took effect August 6, was part of the formation of a new team in the Cabinet to handle economic affairs.

Thailand's economy has been badly shaken by the coronavirus, which has battered exports and the important tourism industry. The Asian Development Bank forecast that Thailand's economy will contract by 6.5 per cent in 2020, compared to its December 2019 projection of 3.0 per cent growth.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Charlie Hebdo re-runs Prophet Mohammad cartoons to mark attack trial

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is republishing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad which unleashed a wave of anger in the Muslim world to mark the start of the trial of alleged accomplices in the militant attack against it 2015. Am...

Lufthansa to operate 160 flights between India and Germany in September

Lufthansa on Tuesday said it would operate 160 flights between India and Germany in September, over four times more than in August. India and Germany had signed a bilateral air bubble pact in July this year under which airlines of both the ...

Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, escalating tension with the Australian government. The worlds large...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Europe's national teams back in action after 10-month gap

Europes national teams will emerge from a 10-month hiatus as the second edition of the UEFA Nations League kicks off this week, still under the shadow the COVID-19 pandemic which brought football to a standstill earlier this year.There has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020