Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant woman with coronavirus gives birth on board a helicopter

A migrant woman who tested positive to coronavirus has given birth to a baby on board a helicopter as she was flying to Sicily from the small southern Italian island of Lampedusa, the Sicilian regional government said on Tuesday. The woman was staying at a migrant holding centre designed to hold about 100 people, which in recent days has been home to nearly 10 times as many due to a pickup in arrivals.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:11 IST
Migrant woman with coronavirus gives birth on board a helicopter

A migrant woman who tested positive to coronavirus has given birth to a baby on board a helicopter as she was flying to Sicily from the small southern Italian island of Lampedusa, the Sicilian regional government said on Tuesday.

The woman was staying at a migrant holding centre designed to hold about 100 people, which in recent days has been home to nearly 10 times as many due to a pickup in arrivals. Since she was positive, health operators decided to transfer her to the Cervello hospital, in the Sicilian capital of Palermo, so that she could give birth in safety. Palermo is a one-hour flight from Lampedusa.

But there was no time. She gave birth on the helicopter as it was flying over the southern coast of Sicily, close to the city of Agrigento, a spokesman for the Sicilian government told Reuters. The Sicilian and the national government have constantly been at loggerheads in the past weeks over the migrant issue, with Governor Nello Musumeci accusing Rome of not giving him enough help in dealing with the landings from Africa.

After a decline in recent years, those attempting the perilous journey to cross the Mediterranean to reach Italy's shores increased again, despite Rome closing its ports to migrant boats because of the coronavirus. Some 19,400 have landed so far in 2020, compared to around 5,200 in the same period last year, official data show.

Some 353 people rescued in the Mediterranean will soon arrive in Palermo and be transferred on a ship for quarantine, the Sea Watch charity said on Twitter, provoking the ire of right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini. "The League will sue the government for aiding and abetting illegal immigration if it allows these people to land," he wrote on Facebook.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Have recovered well, will be in action soon: Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Tuesday said he has recovered well and hopes to be in action soon. Chahar shared his health status from his hotel room in Dubai. Thank you so muc...

Defying local officials, Trump heads to Wisconsin amid protests and racial unrest

Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump headed for Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to highlight his law and order re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of a Black man by a white police offi...

Bruins' Chara on next season: 'I haven't made that decision'

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara said he will need some time to decide whether hell return for a 23rd NHL season. Chara was unsure of his future on the heels of seeing his Bruins bounced by the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games of the East...

Bengal Inc likens Mukherjee to Royal Bengal Tiger, banyan tree

Bengal Inc on Tuesday mourned the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee and equated him with a Royal Bengal Tiger and a banyan tree. RP Sanjiv Goenka group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, Bandhan Bank managing director C S Ghosh and Indian Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020