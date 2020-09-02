Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video shows Israeli soldier kneeling on protester's neck

A video circulating on social media appears to show an Israeli soldier kneeling on a Palestinian protester's neck while arresting him during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

PTI | Ramallah | Updated: 02-09-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 01:04 IST
Video shows Israeli soldier kneeling on protester's neck
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A video circulating on social media appears to show an Israeli soldier kneeling on a Palestinian protester's neck while arresting him during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. The 65-year-old protester said he was not seriously injured and acknowledged shoving an Israeli soldier. The Israeli military said troops were "forced to apprehend" a suspect who had "repeatedly assaulted them." Palestinians and Israeli rights groups often accuse Israeli security forces of using excessive force to disperse Palestinian protests, in which demonstrators frequently throw stones or scuffle with troops.

Those confrontations have come under heightened scrutiny amid the recent protests over racial injustice in the United States, as some Palestinians have sought to link their cause to the Black Lives Matter movement. The U.S. protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody after a white officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes as he cried out that he couldn't breathe. The video circulating Tuesday shows an Israeli soldier struggling to restrain Khairi Hannoun, a Palestinian protester, as other troops raise their rifles and call on a group of news photographers to back away. The soldier eventually wrestles Hannoun to the ground and then appears to kneel on his neck and back while putting him in handcuffs.

Hannoun said he was with dozens of demonstrators near the West Bank town of Tulkarem who were protesting Israeli plans to build an industrial park. Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 war and the Palestinians view it as the heartland of their future state. Hannoun said he pushed a soldier who had aimed his rifle at the protesters, setting off the scuffle.

"The Israeli soldiers hit me hard and one of them pressed his knee against my neck for a few minutes," he told The Associated Press. "I stayed still to avoid more pressure on my neck, but people pulled me out." Hannoun said he suffered bruising but no serious injuries. The military said the commander "showed restraint" after the man had resisted arrest. It said the detainee was given medical care at the scene. He was later released.

"The videos on social media are partial, heavily edited and do not reflect the violent riot nor the violence against (Israeli) troops that happened prior to the apprehension," the military said in a statement. It said the protesters had thrown stones and "assaulted" the soldiers. It added that "the event will be looked into over the next days."

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt 'stubborn like a child', can frame me in another case: Kafeel Khan up on release from jail

The Uttar Pradesh government instead of doing Raj Dharma was indulging in Baal Hatth or childlike-stubbornness and could frame him in another case, Dr Kafeel Khan said after he was released from the Mathura jail late on Tuesday night. The A...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1635 RUSSIAN DUO MARCH INTO ROUND TWORussian Andrey Rublev, seeded 10th, made...

Tennis-Suarez Navarro diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro said on Tuesday she has been diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and will need to go through six months of chemotherapy.The 31-year-old Spaniard, in a video posted on h...

Macron to Lebanese leaders: reform swiftly or face consequences

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday gave Lebanese politicians until the end of October to start delivering on reforms or else financial aid would be withheld, and sanctions imposed further down the line if there is proven corruption...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020