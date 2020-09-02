Saudi crown prince meets with U.S. presidential advisor Kushner -state news agency

Saudi crown prince meets with U.S. presidential advisor Kushner -state news agencyReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 02-09-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 02:42 IST
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Jared Kushner, senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, according to the Saudi state news agency (SPA).
The two parties discussed prospects of peace in the region and the importance of resuming negotiations between both the Palestinian and Israeli sides, SPA added. Kushner, Trump's son in law, started a visit to the region on Monday that included several gulf countries.
