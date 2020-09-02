Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuba closes off Havana to stamp out spread of coronavirus

Cases began to climb, and the capital province returned to phase zero last month. But the measures failed to brake the rise of coronavirus infections, as authorities bemoaned widespread violations of requirements including wearing face masks, avoiding large gatherings and maintaining social distance.

PTI | Havana | Updated: 02-09-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 02:47 IST
Cuba closes off Havana to stamp out spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cuban authorities ordered a strict 15-day lockdown of Havana on Tuesday seeking to stamp out the low-level but persistent spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital. Aggressive anti-virus measures including closing down air travel have virtually eliminated COVID-19 in Cuba with the exception of Havana, where cases have surged from a handful a day to dozens daily over the last month.

Starting Tuesday, Havana is under a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Most stores are barred from selling to shoppers from outside the immediate neighbourhood in order to discourage people from moving around the city. Some Havana residents complained that the measures were complicating the already difficult task of buying food in a city stricken by constant shortages and endless lines for a limited supply of basic goods.

"It's a good cause, getting rid of all of this (coronavirus), but in the end they aren't going to get rid of the lines,'' said Josuel Suárez, a 26-year-old engineer. "The situation is already difficult, and on top of that these restrictive measures, and people have to eat, to resolve their problems.'' Others welcomed the tighter control.

"Many people don't pay attention to medical advice. This is how we're going to resolve this situation, which isn't easy,'' said Rosa Rojas, an 80-year-old homemaker. ''I go out because I need to, but there are people in the street with no reason, drinking rum and hanging out in parks without a face mask.'' Police stationed on every road leaving Havana are supposed to stop everyone who doesn't have a special permit to travel, meant to be issued only in extraordinary circumstances. Some provinces that saw no new cases for weeks have begun detecting them in recent days, often linked to travellers from Havana.

The start of in-person classes was also indefinitely delayed in Havana, even as schools open normally in the rest of Cuba. The island of 11 million people has reported slightly more than 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with fewer than 100 deaths, one of the lowest rates in the region during the pandemic.

The government made face masks obligatory in the early stages of its pandemic response and in the first months of the crisis police aggressively fined and even jailed people for violations. That stance slackened somewhat as Havana moved out of the first, strictest phase of lockdown in July, public transportation restarted and people returned to work. Cases began to climb, and the capital province returned to phase zero last month.

But the measures failed to brake the rise of coronavirus infections, as authorities bemoaned widespread violations of requirements including wearing face masks, avoiding large gatherings and maintaining social distance. The government announced last week that for at least 15 days the capital would be placed under the strictest measures to date. They include fines of up to $125 per violation, more than triple the average monthly wage.

"We are going to demand people follow the rules with a lot of rigor so that our country sees the results it deserves,'' Dr. Francisco Durán, the country's head of epidemiology, said Tuesday morning.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bayer appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court

Bayer AG has asked Californias Supreme Court to review a decision awarding 20.5 million to a groundskeeper who claimed the companys Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal prin...

Chile trucker strike snarls shipments of salmon, fruit and grain

A strike by Chile truckers is hitting exports of salmon, fruit, meat and wine from the South American food producer to the United States, Europe and Asia, trade groups told Reuters on Tuesday.The week-long standoff has created port backlogs...

Book: Pence told 'to be on standby' for Trump hospital visit

A new book is reviving questions about President Donald Trumps unscheduled visit to Walter Reed military hospital last fall with the revelation that word went out for Vice President Mike Pence to stand by to temporarily assume presidential ...

New York City delays school start in deal with unions over coronavirus concerns

New York Citys public school system, the countrys largest, reached an agreement on Tuesday that resolves union leaders coronavirus safety concerns and pushes back the opening of classrooms for the new academic year by 11 days to Sept. 21. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020