U.S. seeks Mexico talks over perishable imports in bid bolster U.S. farmers

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 05:05 IST
The Trump administration on Tuesday announced plans to seek senior-level talks with Mexico over imports of perishable fruits and vegetable as part of a broader series of actions meant to bolster U.S. farmers, raising the possibility of future tariffs.

USTR said it would seek talks with Mexico in the next 90 days to address concerns over imports of Mexican strawberries, bell peppers and other seasonal products. It said it would work with domestic producers to initiate an ITC investigation of strawberry and bell pepper imports that could lead to an expedited Section 201 probe later in the year. The U.S. trade action comes two months after the start of a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact (USMCA) that replaced the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Lighthizer has touted USMCA as the "most far-reaching" trade agreement in U.S. history, but said he would file dispute cases "early and often" to enforce USMCA provisions. On Tuesday, USTR announced new steps to curb steel imports from Mexico and Brazil.

USTR said it would coordinate with the Departments of Commerce and Agriculture to monitor imports of seasonal and perishable products, coordinate future investigations and trade remedy actions, and help lawmakers develop future legislation.

