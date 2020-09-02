Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only way to stop Chinese provocations is by standing up to them: US State Dept

United States is closely monitoring the situation on the India-China border and is hoping for a peaceful resolution, according to the State Department.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:15 IST
Only way to stop Chinese provocations is by standing up to them: US State Dept
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

United States is closely monitoring the situation on the India-China border and is hoping for a peaceful resolution, according to the State Department. A State Department spokesperson said the only way to stop Chinese provocations is by standing up to Beijing.

"As Secretary Pompeo has said on several occasions, what is so disturbing is the emergence of a clear pattern of Beijing acting increasingly aggressively, both domestically and abroad," the spokesperson told ANI. "From the Taiwan Strait to Xinjiang, from the South China Sea to the Himalayas, from cyberspace to international organizations, we are dealing with a Chinese Communist Party that seeks to repress its own people and bully its neighbours," the spokesperson added.

This remark came after Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh. Sources said on Tuesday around seven to eight heavy vehicles of the Chinese army set off towards the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from their Chepuzi camp.

The Indian Army had earlier thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. Indian security forces are on high alert all along the LAC to prevent any incursion by the Chinese in any sector, they added.

India and China are in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield results so far.

The Chinese Army has refused to withdraw or disengage completely from the Finger area and seems to be buying time to delay its disengagement from there. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Syngenta led initiative to help farmers sell their produce generates Rs 4.7 crore amid COVID-19 pandemic through various AE programs

New Delhi India September 2 ANIBusinessWire India Syngenta India, a leading agriculture company, launched a series of national-level CSR interventions and support programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs have been success...

Japan's Suga says to brief on party leadership race, in signal he intends to run

Japans Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he would hold a briefing on the ruling partys leadership election later on Wednesday, all but confirming plans to announce his candidacy in a race he is widely expected to win.Suga, a longt...

Flex Mode, Dual Preview and more: Here's everything about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung today introduced its third-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, in a virtual event. The foldable device comes with two displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 12-megapixel triple camera system, a 4,500mAh battery a...

Tesla announces plans to sell up to $5B in new stock shares

A day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla announced plans on Tuesday to sell up to 5 billion worth of common shares. The electric car and solar panel maker said in a filing with securities regulators that it intends to sell up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020