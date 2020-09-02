Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants trying to reach Europe pushed to deadly Atlantic

PTI | Canaryislands | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:30 IST
Migrants trying to reach Europe pushed to deadly Atlantic

Migrants are increasingly crossing a treacherous part of the Atlantic Ocean to reach the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago near West Africa, in what has become one of the most dangerous routes to European territory. About 4,000 people have survived the perilous journey this year. More than 250 others have died or gone missing, according to the International Organization for Migration.

That's already more than the number of people who perished trying to cross the Western Mediterranean in all of last year. In the week that The Associated Press spent in the Canary Islands to report this story, at least 20 bodies were recovered.

The increase in traffic to the Canaries comes after the European Union funded Morocco in 2019 to stop migrants from reaching southern Spain via the Mediterranean Sea. While arrivals to mainland Spain decreased by 50 per cent compared to the same period last year, landings in the Canary Islands have increased by 550 per cent.

In August alone there were more than 850 arrivals by sea to the Canaries, according to an AP tally of numbers released by Spain's Interior Ministry and reports by local media and NGOs. _____ This story was funded in part by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

_____ Hawa Diabaté was fleeing her native Ivory Coast by boat with her 2-year-old daughter, Noura, to what she believed was continental Europe. The only person who wasn't crying on the boat was Noura. Unlike the 60 adults on board, only Noura was oblivious to the risks of crossing the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean in an overcrowded rubber dinghy.

As the waves quickly got bigger and people more nervous, Noura told her mother, “Be quiet, mama! Boza, mama! Boza!”, Diabaté recalled. The expression is used by sub-Saharan migrants to celebrate a successful crossing. After several hours in the ocean, it was finally “Boza.” Spain's Maritime Rescue Service brought them to safety on one of the Canary Islands.

Arrivals this year are still low compared to the 30,000 migrants who reached the islands in 2006. But they are at their highest in over a decade since Spain stemmed the flow of sea arrivals to just a few hundred a year through deals with West African countries. The striking shift in migration back to the Canaries has raised alarms at the highest levels of the Spanish government. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's first trip abroad following the pandemic lockdown was to Mauritania, one of the main departure points.

Most recently, the interior ministry announced a donation of 1.5 million euros in border surveillance equipment to six West African countries. But human rights organizations say those arriving to Spanish shores are only a fraction of those departing.

“We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg,” said Sophie Muller, the United Nations High Commissioners for Refugees' representative in Spain, who recently visited the archipelago. “They are taking impossible routes.” It can take one to 10 days to reach the Spanish islands, with the closest departure point being in Tarfaya, Morocco (100 km, 62 miles) and the furthest recorded this year in Barra, in The Gambia (more than 1,600km, 1,000 miles). It is common for migrants to run out of food, water and fuel after only a few days.

On August 19, 15 lifeless Malians were spotted inside a wooden boat by a Spanish plane 148km, 92 miles from the island of Gran Canaria and towed back to port. At nightfall, workers pulled the bloated corpses, one by one, out of the boat with a crane. The next day, police collected what was left behind as evidence: a wallet, a dozen cell phones, windbreakers and waterproof boots.

Less than 24 hours later, another migrant boat was rescued and brought to the island with 12 people and four dead, as the AP watched. The survivors had witnessed their comrades die along the way. “They almost didn't speak,” said Jose Antonio Rodríguez, who heads the regional Red Cross immediate response teams. “They were in a state of shock.” One of the 12 rescued died before he could reach a hospital.

Human rights organizations aren't just concerned with the high number of deaths. “There's been a change in profile,” said Muller, the UNHCR representative in Spain.

“We see more arrivals from the Sahel, from the Ivory Coast, more women, more children, more profiles that would be in need of international protection.” The Interior Ministry of Spain denied requests by the Associated Press to share nationalities of recent arrivals to the Canary Islands, claiming the information could impact international relations with the countries of origin. But UNHCR estimates that around 35 per cent of those arriving by boat come from Mali – the nation at war with Islamic extremists where a coup d'état recently toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Around 20 per cent of arrivals are women and 12% under 18, Muller said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Germany-Belgium Pro League tie will provide insights, help in preparation for coming season: Harmanpreet

Indian drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh is looking forward to the resumption of Hockey Pro League this month, saying it will provide an insight into the combinations that the European teams employ and help in preparations for the upcoming sea...

UK man guilty of trying to smuggle generator from US to Iran

A U.K. citizen has pleaded guilty in Florida to federal charges related to violating an embargo and attempting to smuggle industrial equipment to Iran. Colin Fisher, 45, pleaded guilty on Monday in Pensacola federal court to violating the I...

Tennis-Raonic concerned about French Open crowds amid COVID-19 surge

The prospect of playing the French Open in a months time with thousands of fans in attendance is a worry for Milos Raonic amid a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in France. The former world number three advanced to the U.S. Open second r...

Australian barley growers to target domestic market, shift to alternative crops next season

Australian farmers will be forced to sell their barley supplies to the domestic livestock industry or cheaper international markets after China effectively banned imports from Australia, farmers said on Wednesday.China late on Tuesday said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020