Tesla's Musk set to meet German economy minister - sources

Tesla's Musk set to meet German economy minister - sourcesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:14 IST
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to meet German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Wednesday during a visit to Germany, coalition sources told Reuters.
The Silicon Valley entrepreneur said in July Tesla was building "RNA microfactories" for coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac in Germany. Additionally, Tesla is building an electric car plant just outside Berlin.
