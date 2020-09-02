Left Menu
BTS label Big Hit Entertainment IPO could raise over $800 mln

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 962.6 billion won ($811 million) in its planned initial public offering.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:24 IST
Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 962.6 billion won ($811 million) in its planned initial public offering. It plans to offer about 7.1 million shares at an indicative price range of 105,000-135,000 won per share, Big Hit said in a regulatory filing.

It is expected to list some time in October. ($1 = 1,186.6300 won)

