Pakistan: At least five policemen killed, 3 injured as vehicle overturns in Hub

At least five policemen have been killed, and three others have sustained injuries after a police vehicle overturned in the Hub district of Balochistan province, ARY News reported on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:13 IST
Pakistan: At least five policemen killed, 3 injured as vehicle overturns in Hub
At least five policemen have been killed, and three others have sustained injuries after a police vehicle overturned in the Hub district of Balochistan province, ARY News reported on Monday. The incident took place when a police car lost control due to a tyre burst, resulting in a fatal crash claiming five lives.

Following the tragic incident, the injured people were taken to District Headquarters Hospital, and were given immediate medical attention, the police officials said. Whereas, in a separate incident, at least three police personnel were injured in a grenade attack.

The hand grenades were thrown on a police vehicle in the Sachal area of Karachi, ARY News. Prior to this incident, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP's) squad in Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad.

SSP Naseerabad Hussain Lehri and his team were returning from a regular patrol when the hand grenade burst, according to police officials, although no one was hurt, according to ARY News. The police, CTD, and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

