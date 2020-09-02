No Indian soldiers killed in recent border clash, says China

No Indian troops were killed in the recent incursion attempt by Chinese soldiers near the southern bank of Pangong Tso, China said on Wednesday. "As far as I know, no Indian soldiers were killed in the recent border clash," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted by state-run Global Times as saying.

She claimed that India "violated" consensus on the western section of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "India has repeatedly violated important consensus on the western section of the China-India border, unilaterally changed the status quo by force, causing tensions in border area. The responsibility rests entirely with the Indian side," Hua said.

The response came after the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh last month. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that India has taken up the matter of "recent provocative and aggressive actions" with the Chinese side and has urged them to control their frontline troops.

"We have taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions," said MEA. The ministry said Indian side is firmly committed to resolve all outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last few months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.