Qatar Emir tells Kushner two-state solution needed to end Palestine-Israel conflict

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:54 IST
Qatar's ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani told White House adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday that Doha supports a two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, to end the conflict with Israel, his cabinet said.

Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, is in Qatar after a U.S.-brokered accord last month for the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalise ties. The UAE is the third Arab country to recah such an agreement with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Kushner hopes another Arab country will normalise ties within months. He visited the UAE this week with an Israeli delegation for normalisation talks before also travelling to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Tamim told Kushner Qatar remains committed to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, in which Arab nations offered Israel normalised ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

