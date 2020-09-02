Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister: Over 10,000 migrants stopped from entering Greece

Greek authorities have prevented thousands of migrants from entering Greece clandestinely by sea this year despite a recent lack of cooperation from the Turkish coast guard, the country's shipping minister said Wednesday.

PTI | Piraeus | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:33 IST
Minister: Over 10,000 migrants stopped from entering Greece
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CBP)

Greek authorities have prevented thousands of migrants from entering Greece clandestinely by sea this year despite a recent lack of cooperation from the Turkish coast guard, the country's shipping minister said Wednesday. Giannis Plakiotakis, whose ministry is also in charge of the coast guard, said arrivals of asylum-seekers were down 84% since March 1, compared to the same period last year, while the reduction in the month of August stood at nearly 95% compared to August 2019.

"Since the start of the year, the entry of more than 10,000 people has been prevented," Plakiotakis said during a news conference. In August alone, he said, "we had 68 cases of prevention and we succeeded in 3,000 people not entering our country." This, he said, was achieved despite the Turkish coast guard not responding to appeals by the Greek coast guard to stop migrant boats from leaving Turkish waters. He also accused Turkey's coast guard of actively escorting the boats to the edge of Greek territorial waters. "There are cases where (the Turkish coast guard) is accompanying boats with refugees and migrants to our borders and ... trying to create problems," he said.

He would not elaborate on how the boats were prevented from entering Greek waters, which also mark the southeastern border of the European Union. But he stressed the Greek coast guard "operates based on international law and international legality, based on the rules of engagement at sea, and ... with complete respect for human dignity and of course for human life." Aid agencies have called on Greek authorities to investigate press reports of alleged pushbacks at sea. Greek officials, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, have vehemently denied the coast guard engages in the practice, whereby those arriving inside a nation's territorial waters would be summarily returned without being given the chance to apply for asylum. The UN refugee agency said on Aug. 21 it was "deeply concerned by an increasing number of credible reports indicating that men, women and children may have been informally returned to Turkey immediately after reaching Greek soil or territorial waters in recent months." The agency called on Greece to "seriously investigate" the reports.

"UNHCR fully respects the legitimate right of states to control their borders and recognises the challenges posed by mixed migration movements at the external borders of the EU," it said. "However, states must guarantee and safeguard the rights of those seeking international protection in accordance with national, European and international law." According to UNHCR figures, 11,500 asylum-seekers have reached Greece this year. The total number of arrivals by sea and land in all of 2019 was about 75,000. Greece has beefed up patrols along the land and sea border with Turkey, particularly after Ankara sent thousands of migrants to the land border in March, saying its own frontier to the European Union was open for anyone wanting to head into the EU.

The government has insisted it has the right to protect the country's borders from people attempting to enter clandestinely. The European border patrol agency Frontex is also assisting in patrolling Greece's eastern border, with 13 boats, four planes and one helicopter, as well as 650 officers and 72 patrol cars.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Borrowers assail in SC charging of interest on EMIs during moratorium period

Borrowers and various bodies representing different sectors on Wednesday assailed before the Supreme Court the charging of penal interest on deferred EMI payments by banks under the moratorium scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. The apex c...

Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, Germany says

A critic of President Vladimir Putin who fell into a coma in Russia and is being treated in Berlin was attacked with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday. Tests conducted at a German military ...

Isha, Akash Ambani, Byju Raveendran debut on Fortune's '40 Under 40' influencer list

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis twin children Isha and Akash, and edtech startup Byjus founder Byju Raveendran are among the Indians who have debuted on Fortunes 40 Under 40 list of influential people around the globe. Stating that the coronavir...

Kumaraswamy alleges drug mafia money used for toppling JDS- Cong government

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that certain MLAs took money from the drug mafia to bring down the JDS-Congress coalition government headed by him last year. He also claimed that some people part of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020