U.S. to require approvals on work of Chinese diplomats in America

U.S. to require approvals on work of Chinese diplomats in AmericaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:19 IST
The United States will now require senior Chinese diplomats in the country to receive approvals from the State Department before visiting U.S. university campuses and holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside the mission grounds, the Department said on Wednesday.
Washington cast the new moves as a response to what it said was Beijing's restrictions on American diplomats based in China. In a statement, the agency also said it was going to take action to help ensure all Chinese embassy and consular social media accounts were 'properly identified.'
