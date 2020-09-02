Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tibetan soldier's death near tense India-China border sheds light on covert unit

The death of a Tibetan member of an Indian special forces unit in a mine blast near the site of a border flare-up with Chinese troops has offered a rare glimpse into a little-known group of elite, high-altitude warriors. Tenzin Nyima, 53, was killed and another commando critically wounded in the blast near the shores of the Pangong Tso lake in the western Himalayas, three Indian government officials and two members of his family told Reuters.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:07 IST
Tibetan soldier's death near tense India-China border sheds light on covert unit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death of a Tibetan member of an Indian special forces unit in a mine blast near the site of a border flare-up with Chinese troops has offered a rare glimpse into a little-known group of elite, high-altitude warriors.

Tenzin Nyima, 53, was killed and another commando critically wounded in the blast near the shores of the Pangong Tso lake in the western Himalayas, three Indian government officials and two members of his family told Reuters. Indian and Chinese forces came close to direct confrontation in the area over the weekend over competing territorial claims, their governments have said.

Nyima was part of the Special Frontier Force (SFF), his family and three Indian government officials said. The force recruits mostly from Tibetan refugees, hundreds of thousands of whom have made India their home since the Dalai Lama fled Tibet following a failed uprising in 1959. Some are Indian citizens.

Few details are publicly known about the covert force set up soon after a war between India and China in 1962. Two officials estimated its strength at more than 3,500 men. Amitabh Mathur, a former Indian government adviser on Tibetan affairs, said the SFF were "crack troops, especially in the context of mountain climbing and high-altitude warfare.

"If at all they (SFF) were deployed, I am not surprised. It makes sense to deploy them at high altitudes. They are terrific mountain climbers and commandos." India's defence and home ministries did not respond to a request for comment on the SFF.

China has long considered the presence of a large number of Tibetans in India as a threat to its territorial integrity. They are led by Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, whom Beijing denounces as a dangerous separatist. He says he only wants genuine autonomy for his remote Himalayan homeland.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news briefing on Wednesday she did not know whether Tibetans were fighting for India, but urged caution. "We are firmly opposed to any country, including India, supporting the secession activities of Tibetan pro-independence forces or providing them with any assistance or physical space," she said.

TIBETANS SEEK RECOGNITION Within the Tibetan community, grieving has begun over Nyima's death, video footage taken by the family and shared with Reuters shows.

His body was kept in a coffin covered with Indian and Tibetan flags in a refugee colony in Choglamsar village of India's Ladakh region. Two bereaved relatives and two neighbours of Nyima told Reuters that an Indian government official who delivered the coffin told them that Nyima died "while defending India".

The official requested that the family refrain from speaking about Nyima's 33-year service with the SFF, the relatives said, requesting anonymity as they feared the Indian government might act against them. The defence ministry and home ministry did not immediately respond to questions about the relatives' account.

Photographs of the coffin and the Tibetan mourning rituals were circulated on WhatsApp groups run by Tibetan refugees in Leh, the main city in Ladakh, and in Dharamshala in northern India, the seat of the self-styled Tibetan government-in-exile. Some wanted greater recognition for the Tibetans' service to India.

"We respect and love India for giving us shelter but it is time the nation acknowledges the crucial role played by our men in the SFF," Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, a 34-year-old lawmaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, told Reuters. "If an Indian soldier dies, the country declares him as a martyr, government pays rich tribute. Why are Tibetan refugees not bestowed the same respect?" said Dolkar, whose uncle fought alongside Indian soldiers against Pakistan in 1999.

A senior Indian military official said the SFF had played a pivotal role in the 1971 war with Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh as well as a near-war with Pakistan again in 1999 over the Kargil heights. The prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, said his "government does not comment on the SFF". (Additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Mike Collett-White

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former and incumbent DST secretaries discuss road ahead for dept as it completes 50 years

Former and incumbent secretaries of the Department of Science and Technology DST discussed the road ahead as they traced its 50-year journey this week, according to a statement on Wednesday. Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan, who...

UN atomic watchdog: N Korea still enriching uranium

There are no signs that North Korea has been reprocessing fuel from its main nuclear reactor into plutonium over the past year, but Pyongyang appears to still be enriching uranium, which could potentially be used in a nuclear weapon, the U....

CBDT issues refunds of Rs 98,625 cr to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers till Sep 1

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT on Wednesday issued refunds of over Rs 98,625 crores to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and September 1.Income tax refunds of Rs 29,997 crores have been issued in 24,50,041 cases, the Income T...

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals Ricky Ponting's advice to players ahead of IPL

As the Indian Premier League IPL inches closer, Delhi Capitals Ravichandran Ashwin said that head coach Ricky Ponting has made it very clear to the players that they will have to manage their workload well as it is going to play a key role ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020