Left Menu
Development News Edition

US imposes new restrictions on Chinese diplomats

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Wednesday announced that the Department of State will now require senior PRC diplomats in the United States to receive approval to visit US university campuses and to meet with local government officials.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:39 IST
US imposes new restrictions on Chinese diplomats
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Wednesday announced that the Department of State will now require senior PRC diplomats in the United States to receive approval to visit US university campuses and to meet with local government officials. "The Department of State will now require senior PRC (People's Republic of China) diplomats in the United States to receive approval to visit U.S. university campuses and to meet with local government officials. Cultural events with an audience larger than 50 people hosted by the PRC embassy and consular posts outside of mission properties will also require Department of State approval," Pompeo said.

"The Department of State will also take action to help ensure that all official PRC embassy and consular social media accounts are properly identified as PRC government accounts, since the US Embassy is denied unfettered access to PRC social media and PRC citizens are blocked from using Twitter and Facebook, amongst other social media platforms," he said. Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times with the two countries sparring over a range of issues including China's territorial aggression in the South China Sea.

Pompeo said the US insists on reciprocal access to educational and cultural institutions for the United States diplomats around the world. "These new requirements on PRC diplomats are a direct response to the excessive restraints already placed on our diplomats by the PRC, and they aim to provide further transparency on the practices of the PRC government. Should the PRC eliminate the restrictions imposed on US diplomats, we stand ready to reciprocate," he said.

The US Secretary of State stressed that for years, China has imposed significant barriers on American diplomats working in the PRC that are far beyond diplomatic norms. "PRC authorities implement a system of opaque approval processes designed to prevent American diplomats from conducting regular business and connecting with the Chinese people. US diplomats' attempts to host cultural events, secure official meetings, and visit university campuses are regularly obstructed," he said.

Pompeo said, in the United States, by contrast, PRC diplomats have enjoyed open access to American society, while ignoring sustained US entreaties to improve the balance. "In response to the PRC's longstanding restrictions on US diplomats and refusal to engage in good faith on fundamental matters of reciprocity and mutual respect, the Department of State is compelled to impose certain new requirements on PRC diplomats," he said.

Recently, the US had asked China to close its consulate general in Houston. China retaliated by ordering the US to close its consulate general in Chengdu. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-10 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1405 KVITOVA EASES INTO ROUND THREECzech sixth seed Petra Kvitova struck 3...

Elderly Guinea president confirms 3rd term bid, vows to represent young people

Guineas octogenarian President Alpha Conde said on Wednesday he would be the candidate of young people and women in Octobers election, confirming his partys announcement that he would seek a third term. Condes candidacy has drawn fierce cri...

Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, Merkel says

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.She said Berlin now expected ...

Man held for duping US, Canadian nationals

The Criminal intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly part of a racket which duped US and Canadian citizens by posing as tax or immigration officials. Nishant Shirsikar, a key accused, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020