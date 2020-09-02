Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippine court orders US Marine's early release in killing

The Regional Trial Court Branch 74's order on Tuesday for the release of Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton drew protests from the family and lawyers of Jennifer Laude, who was found dead in a motel room in Olongapo city, northwest of Manila, after they met at a disco bar in October 2014. Pemberton has been held six years of a maximum 10-year jail term, mostly in a compound jointly guarded by Philippine and American security personnel at the main military camp in metropolitan Manila.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:05 IST
Philippine court orders US Marine's early release in killing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Philippine court has ordered the early release for good conduct of a US Marine convicted in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino which sparked anger in the former American colony. The Regional Trial Court Branch 74's order on Tuesday for the release of Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton drew protests from the family and lawyers of Jennifer Laude, who was found dead in a motel room in Olongapo city, northwest of Manila, after they met at a disco bar in October 2014.

Pemberton has been held six years of a maximum 10-year jail term, mostly in a compound jointly guarded by Philippine and American security personnel at the main military camp in metropolitan Manila. The place of detention was agreed to under the terms of the treaty allies' Visiting Forces Agreement, although Laude's family had demanded that Pemberton be held in an ordinary jail.

"I deplore the short period of imprisonment meted on Pemberton, who killed a Filipino under the most gruesome manner," said presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who once served as the Laude family's lawyer. "Laude's death personifies the death of Philippine sovereignty." "The light penalty imposed on Pemberton proves that despite the president's independent foreign policy, Americans continue to have the status of conquering colonials in our country," Roque said.

Pemberton's lawyer, Rowena Garcia Flores, said his detention was shortened by authorities under a Philippine law that also applies to Filipinos. If all of Pemberton's good-conduct merits in jail were applied, "he's already overstaying," she said by phone. Military spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said the military will help Bureau of Corrections jail personnel release Pemberton once it receives the court order.

In December 2015, a judge convicted Pemberton of homicide, not the more serious charge of murder as prosecutors sought. The Olongapo court judge said at the time that she downgraded the charge because factors such as cruelty and treachery had not been proven.

Pemberton, an anti-tank missile operator from New Bedford, Massachusetts, was one of thousands of American and Philippine military personnel who participated in joint exercises in the country in 2014. He and a group of other Marines were on leave after the exercises and met Laude and her friends at a bar in Olongapo, a city known for its nightlife outside Subic Bay, a former U.S. Navy base.

Laude was later found dead, her head slumped in a toilet bowl in a motel room, where witnesses said she and Pemberton had checked in. A witness told investigators that Pemberton said he choked Laude after discovering she was transgender. The killing reignited calls from left-wing groups and nationalists for an end to America's military presence in the Philippines at a time when the U.S. was reasserting its role in Asia, and Manila had turned to Washington for support amid an escalating territorial dispute with China.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fulham manager Parker signs new three-year contract

Fulham manager Scott Parker has signed a three-year contract which will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2023, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday. Parker was named Fulham caretaker manager in February 2019 following th...

One dead in road accident in Rajasthan

A man was killed and another person injured when a trailer carrying a container overturned on their car on the Ajmer highway on Wednesday, police said. The victims were heading towards Pali from Jaipur when the accident occurred, Shyam Naga...

Cycling-Yates to wear yellow jersey after four-year wait

Adam Yates will reluctantly wear the Tour de Frances yellow jersey on Thursday, four years after he was deprived of the sports most treasured possession.The Briton, who has largely failed to deliver on the grands tours, was handed the Tour ...

Wildfire leaves California's oldest park too hazardous for visitors

The lightning-sparked wildfire that ravaged Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Californias oldest state park, has left it too dangerous for visitors, officials said Tuesday during a tour of the burned area by Governor Gavin Newsom. Numerous bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020