Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla's Musk discusses vaccine project, car plant with German politicians

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:29 IST
Tesla's Musk discusses vaccine project, car plant with German politicians
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Image Credit: ANI

Tesla Inc's CEO Elon Musk met with three German ministers and other senior politicians on Wednesday to discuss the progress of a collaboration between the car maker and a German biotech company and a planned electric vehicle factory.

Ralph Brinkhaus, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative parliamentary bloc, said Musk was satisfied with the progress of Tesla's alliance with vaccine developer CureVac. On the sidelines of a conference of the parliamentary bloc in Berlin, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur also met economy minister Peter Altmaier, health minister Jens Spahn and research minister Anja Karliczek, but not Merkel.

Tesla is helping to build mobile molecule printers to make the potential COVID-19 vaccine under development by CureVac. Last November, the U.S. electric carmaker announced plans to build a Gigafactory in Gruenheide in the eastern state of Brandenburg that surrounds Berlin.

Musk checked on the progress of that project, meeting earlier with Brandenburg state premier Dietmar Woidke. "It was a very pleasant and focused conversation. Elon Musk is familiar with all the details of the Gruenheide Gigafactory," Woidke said in a statement.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Wildfire leaves California's oldest park too hazardous for visitors

The lightning-sparked wildfire that ravaged Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Californias oldest state park, has left it too dangerous for visitors, officials said Tuesday during a tour of the burned area by Governor Gavin Newsom. Numerous bla...

As U.S. schools re-open, Biden looks to keep campaign focus on pandemic

Democratic nominee Joe Biden looked to shift the focus of the U.S. presidential race back to the coronavirus and President Donald Trumps handling of the pandemic during a campaign event on Wednesday on safely reopening the countrys schools....

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-10 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1405 KVITOVA EASES INTO ROUND THREECzech sixth seed Petra Kvitova struck 3...

Elderly Guinea president confirms 3rd term bid, vows to represent young people

Guineas octogenarian President Alpha Conde said on Wednesday he would be the candidate of young people and women in Octobers election, confirming his partys announcement that he would seek a third term. Condes candidacy has drawn fierce cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020