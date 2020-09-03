Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portland mayor to leave his home after being targeted by protesters

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he planned to move out of his apartment after people broke windows of the high-rise tower and set fires outside it on Monday and demanded that Wheeler resign over his handling of months of anti-racism protests in the Oregon city, according to a report. In a Tuesday email, Wheeler told fellow residents of the apartment building in downtown Portland that it would be best for all their safety if he found a new home, the Oregonian newspaper reported on its website.

Reuters | War | Updated: 03-09-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 00:32 IST
Portland mayor to leave his home after being targeted by protesters
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he planned to move out of his apartment after people broke windows of the high-rise tower and set fires outside it on Monday and demanded that Wheeler resign over his handling of months of anti-racism protests in the Oregon city, according to a report.

In a Tuesday email, Wheeler told fellow residents of the apartment building in downtown Portland that it would be best for all their safety if he found a new home, the Oregonian newspaper reported on its website. "I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position," according to a screenshot of the email sent to The Oregonian.

Wheeler's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Portland has seen over 90 days of protests calling for policing and social justice reforms since the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in Minneapolis on May 25.

Demonstrators have gathered outside Wheeler's building calling for him to step down over police violence, including the use of tear gas and other munitions against demonstrators. Police declared a riot on Monday and arrested 19 people as some graffitied the walls of Wheeler's apartment building, smashed windows and threw burning material inside, Portland Police said.

President Donald Trump has seized on civil unrest in Portland and other cities to criticize Democratic leaders like Wheeler and call for "law and order" ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. Wheeler, who has blamed Trump for stoking clashes, on Tuesday asked the city to join him in "denouncing violence" after a Trump supporter was shot dead in Portland on Saturday after taking part in a rally in support of the president.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community," Wheeler wrote on Facebook. "Last night saw more senseless violence in Portland."

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Spain: Judge strips late dictator's heirs of summer retreat

A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the heirs of Gen. Francisco Franco to hand over to the state a 19th-century palace used by the late dictator as a summer retreat. The Spanish government had filed a lawsuit against the dictators descenda...

Mexican environment minister resigns after critique

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador announced the resignation of his environment minister Wednesday, nearly a month after a leaked recording showed that cabinet member criticizing the presidents administration. Lpez Obrador said Env...

Jharkahnd HC rejects bail plea of man accused of duping Punjab CM's wife

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of duping Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singhs wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur in a cyber fraud last year. The Congress MP was duped of Rs 23 lakhAfter Heari...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived here on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020